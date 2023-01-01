Flowcode enables you to reach new customers by engaging with them in the offline world. Capture a new audience when you display QR codes in physical spaces like in-store, on packaging, and more. Once you design and determine the placement of your custom Flowcode, you can connect it with a Flowpage. This easy-to-use customizable landing page enables you to share any information you need with customers via links and add useful action buttons like contact collection forms. Using Flowpage’s ‘Contact Collection Form’ widget prompts anyone who scans your code to enter their contact information. Then, integrate collected data from your Flowpage with Mailchimp.