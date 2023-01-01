No, they have to be listed as an authorized user by your company. SSO providers like Okta let companies determine who gets access and who does not get access to their Flowcode account instead of relying on the Flowcode team to disable access manually. Any employee could attempt to sign in with their organization email, but if it is an email domain we have listed as an SSO-enabled client they will be blocked from signing up with their work account and prompted to contact an admin from your team.