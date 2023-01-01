Flowcode QR Codes for Okta
Manage customer data securely
Collaborate seamlessly through adding platform access permission controls for your enterprise team members to securely sign on for customer database access. Integrating your marketing and sales workflows with Okta enables you to take advantage of the security of multi factor authentication (MFA) and the efficiencies of single sign on (SSO) solutions. Available to Enterprise clients.
Key features
Here are a few quick ways to utilize our product suite with Okta.
Seamless and secure collaboration
Make sharing sensitive customer data simple by integrating Flowcode with automated identity authentication tools like Okta.
How different industries use Flowcode with Okta
Tech companies manage vast amounts of customer data and deal heavily with consumer privacy concerns. Many technology companies use some form of MFA to safeguard databases and SSO to streamline access to several other software platforms. Flowcode makes adding another app to your stack seamless with our Okta integration, making us compatible with one of the almost popular authentication platform solutions.
Financial service organizations use QR codes for marketing their services, encouraging app downloads, streamlining payments or log-ins, and more. Using a trusted QR provider for these front-end transactions protects financial institutions and their consumers from harm and fraud. On the database back-end, protecting data collected from QR codes is equally important. Flowcode makes protecting your QR consumer database simple through integrating with Okta’s multi factor authentication tools that let teams control and restrict access to the Flowcode database easily.
Medical and pharmaceutical companies manage various contact information from sales leads to patients. Using an SSO-enabled platform like Flowcode enables enterprises to add another marketing and patient management tool to their data stack without compromising sensitive information.
Keep your organization and your customers secure
Flowcodes and Flowpages collect sensitive first-party data from your customers when they opt in. Ensure data collected from Flowcode campaigns is secure for internal use. Enable your Enterprise account with our Okta integration to automatically control access via identity verification. Never think twice about sharing valuable customer data.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Features to help your campaigns go farther.
Unlimited Updates
Passively gather data from all Flowcodes and Flowpages forever. Products never expire and always refresh to our secure database.
Team Collaboration
Your team can seamlessly work across our platform to edit and share information securely.
Advanced Analytics
Store and share first party data in a secure platform within your team seamlessly.
FAQ for connecting your Flowcode to Okta
No, they have to be listed as an authorized user by your company. SSO providers like Okta let companies determine who gets access and who does not get access to their Flowcode account instead of relying on the Flowcode team to disable access manually. Any employee could attempt to sign in with their organization email, but if it is an email domain we have listed as an SSO-enabled client they will be blocked from signing up with their work account and prompted to contact an admin from your team.
No, please contact our support team to enable access to SSO functionality with our Okta integration. This change will be quickly reflected, within a week. Contacting our support team also enables you to register admins versus regular members, enabling your organization to determine different levels of access and controls to specific team members upon invitation.
Your IT department should remove former members from your Identity Provider (Okta) so they lose access to all applications, Flowcode included. While access should be blocked through Okta account deactivation, we still recommend the Admin of your Flowcode Enterprise account manually remove former members so all assets get transferred back to current users.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]