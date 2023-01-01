Flowcode enables sellers to capture high-value new and existing customers through tracking their engagement from the offline world. Connecting Flowcodes with Flowpages allows you to gather customer contact collection that can then be migrated to use at every online touchpoint. Add these audiences to mailing lists, SMS marketing channels, and even migrate contacts to Custom Audiences on Google, Facebook, and other social media platforms offering ad targeting. Using Flowcode’s Zapier CRM integration enables this process completely hands-free – taking consumers from a single offline touchpoint to engagements across online touchpoints.