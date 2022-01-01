Flowcodes are dynamic, meaning their scan destination can be updated as often as you’d like without needing to reprint your code. When you see “flowcode.com” upon scanning, your phone is viewing that specific URL as it is where the end user is first brought to before being sent to your website. We typically don't find that end-users get confused by the abbreviation as they generally have an understanding that they're being brought to a specific link upon scanning when taking the overall context into account.

We allow our enterprise partners to customize the first seven characters of the redirect URL. As an example, it would look like "example.flow2.it." You can meet with someone on our sales team to learn more by clicking here.