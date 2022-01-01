Get more from your QR codes with our enhanced features
Up to 100 Flowcodes
Create and update up to 100 QR codes anytime.
Custom branded design
Receive a beautiful custom Flowcode that matches your brand, uniquely crafted by our in-house designers.
Bulk code creation
Save time and create up to 50 QR codes at once, all with different scan destinations.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced Pro analytics lets you see scans by date, day of week, time of day and device type.
Smart rules
Use one code to send customers anywhere you want, anytime you want.
More Flowpages
Get 5 Flowpages with Pro. This means you can create Flowpages for all areas of your business.
Get your custom branded design with Pro
Have our in-house designers create a custom Flowcode for you, using your logo, colors, and style.
We've cracked the code, learning from millions of QR scans, how to optimize designs for engagement, without distracting from your message.
Flowpage: Build a mobile optimized landing page in 60 seconds
Flowpage is a seamless, mobile optimized landing page that is the perfect post-scan destination for all your Flowcodes.
Feature your latest video, promotion, press release, social accounts, and more all in one landing page designed completely for mobile. Connect with customers, capture contact information from page visitors and get valuable data to help amplify your brand.
Advanced analytics help you see how customers engage
With Flowcode Pro, you have access to even more data to help you gain better insights and see how your audience is connecting with your content. Members can sort by daily scan count, connections by day of the week, time of day, and device type.
Print one code, use it for everything
With Flowcode Pro, you can set custom conditions for your Flowcode, sending scans to different destinations based on time of day, day of week, or scanner's device type.
Bulk code creation saves you time
With your Flowcode Pro account, you unlock access to bulk QR code creation. Use this tool to create up to 50 of your custom designed codes at one time so you can individually track effectiveness.
Launch your rewards program, see your direct mail engagement, or locate where your codes are most effective all with bulk code creation.
How Flowcode Pro users are connecting with customers offline
Want to learn how other Flowcode Pro users are taking their audiences from IRL to digital engagement? Check out the video below:
Have any questions? Email [email protected] for one-on-one support