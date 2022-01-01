As seen on:
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you create a QR code for a video?
QR codes are compatible with video, and if applied correctly can be a powerful driver of user traffic and engagement. If you want to create a QR code for TV, FlowcodeTV is the most powerful and reliable tool to make your videos interactive.
What is the safest QR code generator?
When searching for a QR code generator that protects your privacy, it’s important to note that not all of them have your security in mind. Because Flowcode is GDPR and CCPA compliant, when you scan a Flowcode there is no question where your code was generated and that your privacy is protected.
How do I use a QR code on my TV?
To get the biggest impact of using a QR code on TV, you need a code that can withstand a high volume of traffic, be privacy compliant, and be scannable for all device types. For those reasons, it's best to use platforms that offer end-to-end solutions like Flowcode.
How do I create my own QR code?
You can create a free QR code in under 60 seconds with Flowcode. If you're looking to produce QR codes that are compatible with TV, you can explore FlowcodeTV. With FlowcodeTV, your codes are guaranteed to be optimized for faster scanning, data safe, and offer real-time engagement data.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. All you need to do is open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
