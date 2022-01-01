The first step towards creating a QR code for a phone number is choosing a QR code generator. Most generators will have straightforward instructions on how you can input a phone number to generate a code and set instructions for whether scanning the code will add it to a smartphone user’s contacts or open up their phone app to make a call. Different generators will offer different plans at different prices, so you’ll need to do your research to determine which best meets your needs. For example, Flowcode’s free basic plan offers a code with unlimited scans, but you may need to pay for a higher tier if you need multiple codes for different numbers simultaneously.