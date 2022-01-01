QR Codes for Sharing Videos

Use QR codes to instantly call or text someone

Who wants to type in a phone number or an SMS code when they can scan a QR code? Skip the dialing and composing — QR codes can instantly connect people to a phone call and text with just one scan.

Talk to an expert
Make a free code

We power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

->

QR codes for texting

Build message templates for instant sends

"Text SIGN UP to 1111" — we’ve all seen a variation of this. This takes effort, and effort is the death of advertising. But what if people could type nothing at all? By scanning a QR, audiences can have a text message load and auto-populate, resulting in more sign-ups to your SMS campaign.

Create now ->

Get more calls

10-digit phone numbers mean 10 more actions audiences have to take before they can call you. They may even type in the wrong number. Eliminate steps and wrong numbers by using a QR code.

Try Now ->
QR codes for calling
QR codes for calling

Different destinations by the time of day

Depending on the time of day, it may be better for you to receive a call or an SMS. Flowcode’s Smart Rules allow you to send scanners to either a phone call or text message based on rules you set by the time of day.

Start now ->

Best practices for calling or texting with QR codes

Instant connection is a scan away. When you make your code, make sure you follow these best practice.

  • QR code CTA

    Clear calls to action

    CTAs like “call now” clearly tell the audience what they should do next. Use a clear CTA to get more conversions.

  • Pretty QR code

    Design your QR code

    Flowcode’s team of designers craft QR codes that are attractive and informative. Imagine a QR code that looks like a phone or SMS bubble. We can make it for you.

  • Dynamice QR code generator

    Use dynamic codes

    Dynamic codes means you can change the destination of your code at any time. Change the destination based on time of day, day of week, and device.

Learn more best practices

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for calling and text? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Try now for free

FAQs for calling and texting with QR codes

Can QR codes link to SMS messages?

open

Can QR codes be used to make phone calls?

open

How do SMS QR codes work?

open

How do I turn a phone number into a QR code?

open

Can you send someone a QR code?

open

How much does it cost to create QR codes for phone numbers and SMS?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]