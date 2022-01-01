QR Codes for Sharing Videos
Use QR codes to instantly call or text someone
Who wants to type in a phone number or an SMS code when they can scan a QR code? Skip the dialing and composing — QR codes can instantly connect people to a phone call and text with just one scan.
Build message templates for instant sends
"Text SIGN UP to 1111" — we’ve all seen a variation of this. This takes effort, and effort is the death of advertising. But what if people could type nothing at all? By scanning a QR, audiences can have a text message load and auto-populate, resulting in more sign-ups to your SMS campaign.
Get more calls
10-digit phone numbers mean 10 more actions audiences have to take before they can call you. They may even type in the wrong number. Eliminate steps and wrong numbers by using a QR code.
Different destinations by the time of day
Depending on the time of day, it may be better for you to receive a call or an SMS. Flowcode’s Smart Rules allow you to send scanners to either a phone call or text message based on rules you set by the time of day.
Best practices for calling or texting with QR codes
Instant connection is a scan away. When you make your code, make sure you follow these best practice.
Clear calls to action
CTAs like “call now” clearly tell the audience what they should do next. Use a clear CTA to get more conversions.
Design your QR code
Flowcode’s team of designers craft QR codes that are attractive and informative. Imagine a QR code that looks like a phone or SMS bubble. We can make it for you.
Use dynamic codes
Dynamic codes means you can change the destination of your code at any time. Change the destination based on time of day, day of week, and device.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for calling and text? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for calling and texting with QR codes
Can QR codes link to SMS messages?
An SMS address can be embedded in a QR code. A pre-populated message can even be embedded within a code so a smartphone user can simply scan the code and hit send. This can be a good way to initiate customer service interactions or gather feedback about different products or services.
Can QR codes be used to make phone calls?
QR codes can be linked to phone numbers. A person can then use their smart device to scan the code and, depending on the embedded instructions, can have the number added to their contacts or input straight to their keypad to make calling as simple as possible.
How do SMS QR codes work?
Almost every modern smartphone is capable of scanning QR codes. When a smartphone user scans a code linked to SMS instructions, an SMS message will populate with the specified text and number. This can occur even without internet access. Certain code generators, like Flowcode (if you choose their Pro plan), also allow the use of “smart rules” that can alter the linked instructions depending on when and where they’re scanned as well as what device is used to scan them.
How do I turn a phone number into a QR code?
The first step towards creating a QR code for a phone number is choosing a QR code generator. Most generators will have straightforward instructions on how you can input a phone number to generate a code and set instructions for whether scanning the code will add it to a smartphone user’s contacts or open up their phone app to make a call. Different generators will offer different plans at different prices, so you’ll need to do your research to determine which best meets your needs. For example, Flowcode’s free basic plan offers a code with unlimited scans, but you may need to pay for a higher tier if you need multiple codes for different numbers simultaneously.
Can you send someone a QR code?
QR codes can be saved in formats like jpg or png and sent via text or email. As long as the quality of the image is maintained, the receiver should be able to properly scan it. Of course you can also print out codes and place them on objects or even send them through the mail.
How much does it cost to create QR codes for phone numbers and SMS?
The cost to create QR codes will vary depending on what generator and plan you choose. Many generators, like Flowcode, offer basic options that provide at least one code for free. Flowcode’s codes are dynamic, so you can change the number or instructions associated with a code without needing to create a new one. However you’ll need to choose a paid tier if you’re looking to deploy multiple codes simultaneously or want to take advantage of “smart rules” that allow you to alter the embedded instructions depending on when, where, and with what device the code is scanned.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]