Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Advanced Analytics
Analytics for scans by date, day of week, time, and device type. Download your data with Pro+.
Flowpages
Pro+ members can create 50 Flowpages, which are our customizable link-sharing pages.
Stay on Brand
Remove Flowcode white labeling from your Flowcodes and Flowpages.
Dynamic App Store Buttons
Send Iphone and Android visitors directly to your app's page on their native app store with Pro+.
More Codes
Create many similar or unique Flowcodes with your Flowcode Pro+ membership.
Bulk Code Creation
Save time and create up to 1000 Flowcodes at once, all with different scan destinations.
CRM Integrations
Utilize integrations like Zapier and Mailchimp to effectively manage and automate your CRM.
Smart Rules
Your codes can automatically change to scan to different places based on time, day and device type.
Get an artist designed Flowcode with Pro+
Have our in-house designers create an eye-grabbing, custom Flowcode for you using your logo, colors, and style. We optimize designs for engagement, without distracting from your message.
Flowpages
Flowpage is our all-in-one post scan destination where you can build an experience for your visitors. Bring together everything you want visitors to see. Get up to 50 Flowpages with Pro+
Powerful analytics
Access real-time data to see what and when your audience is scanning your Flowcodes, and download powerful analytics.
Print one code, use it for everything
With Pro+, you can set custom conditions for your Flowcode, sending scans to different destinations based on time of day, day of week, or scanner's device type.
Bulk code creation saves you time
Use Pro+ to bulk create up to 1000 QR codes in one go. Utilize the power of multiple QR codes in your business, event planning and much more.
Build your email list
Send Flowcode scans to a contact collection form to grow your customer database, get valuable feedback, host contests or sweepstakes and much more. Automate your CRM with advanced integrations like Zapier.
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my rental property?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Can I make QR codes for free?
You can make QR codes for free at Flowcode. Most QR codes online are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your QR codes last forever and can be updated anytime.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected].