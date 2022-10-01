QR Codes for Publishers and Authors
Connect with readers in innovative ways
QR codes can bring physical publications online, opening up a massive realm of possibilities. Imagine being able to direct readers to complementary, or updated content, including videos, infographics, bios, affiliate links, and more.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Electrify your content
With QR codes, your content is never static, even if it’s published offline. Now your printed works can always be fresh, relevant, and evolving with codes that scan to different digital destinations to engage your readers.
Passively market your work
A QR code can be placed on anything and direct to anywhere. This means every surface is an opportunity to promote your brand. Link to lead magnets that incentivize email signups, direct to your socials, and to complementary products.
Drive more ad dollars
Ad placements with QR codes instantly make a paper page become digital. And with the ability to seamlessly add affiliate links and track attribution, they can validate your publications engagement.
"I love Flowcode! Round. Customizable. I made it the colors of my book cover and even including my favicon. It’s on the back cover of my printed book, and I’ve used it in marketing materials—either printed or on a sticker—to direct people to my website. Next up: make one for my PayPal account to sell my book. It’s fast and easy to create!"
Best practices for QR codes for publishing
Want to use physical space to create digital experiences? Check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page for people to land when they scan your QR code. Display bios, research, videos, socials, and more.
Design your QR code
Flowcodes are not your typical black-and-white code — they’re artistically designed to fit the visual aesthetic of your brand. They really pop.
Use dynamic codes
Flowcode’s QR destinations are never permanent. If you want to change your destination to somewhere else, you can do that in an instant.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Transform how you think of publishing with these features from Flowcode.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for publishing
Can you add a QR code to a book?
Yes! QR codes can be added to any surface, and books are no exception. When adding a QR code to a book, make sure you choose a solution by companies like Flowcode where all code destinations can be edited, even after they have been printed. When you print the code, it’s best to make it no smaller than 1” so it can still be scanned by devices.
How do QR codes work with books?
QR codes with books work by sending readers to different online destinations after they scan a code. Whether it’s to learn about the author or show more books by the publisher, QR codes help create additional touch points with readers.
How do I create a QR code for a publication?
There are tons of solutions for creating a QR code for a publication, but Flowcode offers a free QR code generator where you can create and print a code in minutes. Add any online destination to your code and send readers there once they scan the code with their phone.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]