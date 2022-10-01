QR Codes for Publishers and Authors

Connect with readers in innovative ways

QR codes can bring physical publications online, opening up a massive realm of possibilities. Imagine being able to direct readers to complementary, or updated content, including videos, infographics, bios, affiliate links, and more.

QR codes in books

Electrify your content

With QR codes, your content is never static, even if it’s published offline. Now your printed works can always be fresh, relevant, and evolving with codes that scan to different digital destinations to engage your readers.

Passively market your work

A QR code can be placed on anything and direct to anywhere. This means every surface is an opportunity to promote your brand. Link to lead magnets that incentivize email signups, direct to your socials, and to complementary products.

QR codes on books
QR codes on billboard

Drive more ad dollars

Ad placements with QR codes instantly make a paper page become digital. And with the ability to seamlessly add affiliate links and track attribution, they can validate your publications engagement.

"I love Flowcode! Round. Customizable. I made it the colors of my book cover and even including my favicon. It’s on the back cover of my printed book, and I’ve used it in marketing materials—either printed or on a sticker—to direct people to my website. Next up: make one for my PayPal account to sell my book. It’s fast and easy to create!"

Gretchen Staebler, Author

Best practices for QR codes for publishing

Want to use physical space to create digital experiences? Check out these best practices.

  • Flowpage for books

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a mobile landing page for people to land when they scan your QR code. Display bios, research, videos, socials, and more.

  • Beautiful QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Flowcodes are not your typical black-and-white code — they’re artistically designed to fit the visual aesthetic of your brand. They really pop. 

  • Dynamic QR codes for books

    Use dynamic codes

    Flowcode’s QR destinations are never permanent. If you want to change your destination to somewhere else, you can do that in an instant.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Transform how you think of publishing with these features from Flowcode.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

