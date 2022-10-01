QR Codes for Sharing NFTs
Transport people from the real world to your digital NFT project
The marriage between QR and NFTs is not new. They are used by many creators to share their art with the world. However, typical QRs are bland; Flowcodes are not. Use them to distribute your collections, unlock new experiences, and elevate your merch.
Distribute NFT collections
Whether you’re an NFT gallery or an individual creator, QR codes allow people to access your digital realm with a simple scan of their phone.
Unlock new experiences
QR allows people to enter the metaverse, opening up an entirely new realm of possibilities. Create, sell, and share art and property in this exciting new world.
Elevate your merch
QR enables designers to add multiple levels of engagement to their merch. Connect audiences to NFTs, augmented reality, or any other piece of content that fits the narrative of your creations.
Best practices for QR codes for sharing NFTs
Bring people from the real world to your digital universe — but make sure you follow these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a simple, mobile-friendly webpage where you can effortlessly share links to your entire NFT collection.
Design your QR code
Your NFT art looks good; so should the QR code that directs there. Unlike bland black-and-white QR codes, Flowcodes can be designed to match your brand.
Use dynamic codes
Most solutions don’t let you change the destination of your code. Flowcode does. Share NFT collections depending on the time of day and day of the week.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Leverage these features for your Web3 project
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for sharing NFTs
How do I create a QR code for NFT?
To create a QR code for an NFT, try working with a free QR code generator like Flowcode. Once you make your account, you can choose any destination to send scanners of your code. Add the destination of your NFT to your QR code — any URL from popular providers like OpenSea and Metamask would work.
How do you attach a QR code to NFT?
QR codes are the bridge from the physical and digital world. People scanning a QR code in the real world can be transported to your NFT being sold online. All you need to do is update where your QR code sends people by adding the URL destination of your NFT. QR solutions like Flowcode let you create a code for free and add any online destination.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]