QR Codes for Sharing NFTs

Transport people from the real world to your digital NFT project

The marriage between QR and NFTs is not new. They are used by many creators to share their art with the world. However, typical QRs are bland; Flowcodes are not. Use them to distribute your collections, unlock new experiences, and elevate your merch.

Distribute NFT collections

Whether you’re an NFT gallery or an individual creator, QR codes allow people to access your digital realm with a simple scan of their phone.

Unlock new experiences

QR allows people to enter the metaverse, opening up an entirely new realm of possibilities. Create, sell, and share art and property in this exciting new world.

NFT merch with QR codes

Elevate your merch

QR enables designers to add multiple levels of engagement to their merch. Connect audiences to NFTs, augmented reality, or any other piece of content that fits the narrative of your creations.

Best practices for QR codes for sharing NFTs

Bring people from the real world to your digital universe — but make sure you follow these best practices.

  • Flowpage NFTs

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a simple, mobile-friendly webpage where you can effortlessly share links to your entire NFT collection.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Your NFT art looks good; so should the QR code that directs there. Unlike bland black-and-white QR codes, Flowcodes can be designed to match your brand.

  • Dynamic QR codes for NFTs

    Use dynamic codes

    Most solutions don’t let you change the destination of your code. Flowcode does. Share NFT collections depending on the time of day and day of the week.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Leverage these features for your Web3 project

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for sharing NFTs

