QR Codes for Sharing Photos

Use QR codes to share photos instantly

Whether you want to share a menu or a gallery of wedding photos, QR codes can send scanners to any destination seamlessly.

Connect a QR code to a photo

Limitless media possibilities

QR codes can send scanners to photo content of your choosing. This includes PDFs, PNGs, or galleries, adding one more layer to any media.

Promote events with ease

RSVPing and purchasing tickets to events is easy with QR. Place codes on posters, flyers, marquees, and more. In a flash, scanners will be connected to a digital destination of your choice.

Promote events with QR codes
QR codes for photos

Bring offline audiences into the cloud

Any URL is on limits — so get sharing all of those albums hosted on Google Drive, Apple photos, or any other online destination.

Best practices for sharing photos with QR codes

QR codes can bring people to your online photos. Follow these best practices to get them there with ease.

  • Mobile landing page

    Create a gallery with Flowpage

    Flowpage is a mobile-friendly landing page where you can host links to a myriad of destinations. Share multiple galleries so people can dive deep into your brand.

  • Dynamic QR codes

    Switch destinations with ease

    Dynamic codes mean you never need to print your code again. Flowcode allows you to change the destination of your QR code whenever you want.

  • QR code photo

    Clear calls to action

    A strong CTA is the most powerful accompaniment to a QR code.CTAs make sure your audience knows what to do next.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes to share photos? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for sharing photos with QR codes

