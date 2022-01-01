QR Codes for Sharing Photos
Use QR codes to share photos instantly
Whether you want to share a menu or a gallery of wedding photos, QR codes can send scanners to any destination seamlessly.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Limitless media possibilities
QR codes can send scanners to photo content of your choosing. This includes PDFs, PNGs, or galleries, adding one more layer to any media.
Promote events with ease
RSVPing and purchasing tickets to events is easy with QR. Place codes on posters, flyers, marquees, and more. In a flash, scanners will be connected to a digital destination of your choice.
Bring offline audiences into the cloud
Any URL is on limits — so get sharing all of those albums hosted on Google Drive, Apple photos, or any other online destination.
Best practices for sharing photos with QR codes
QR codes can bring people to your online photos. Follow these best practices to get them there with ease.
Create a gallery with Flowpage
Flowpage is a mobile-friendly landing page where you can host links to a myriad of destinations. Share multiple galleries so people can dive deep into your brand.
Switch destinations with ease
Dynamic codes mean you never need to print your code again. Flowcode allows you to change the destination of your QR code whenever you want.
Clear calls to action
A strong CTA is the most powerful accompaniment to a QR code.CTAs make sure your audience knows what to do next.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes to share photos? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for sharing photos with QR codes
How do I create a QR code for my photo gallery?
Creating QR codes to share photographs is simple with most code generators. First you’ll need to be sure your photos are uploaded to an online location that you can link to. Next you’ll have to choose a code generator. You should do some research to determine which generator best meets your needs, but Flowcode is a great option. Once you’ve selected a generator, you’ll input a link to the online location of the photo or photos you want to share. The generator will create a code which you can include in online messages, on web sites, or print and place wherever you want it to be found.
Can images be put into QR codes?
If you want to create a QR code linked to an image, you’ll have to convert the image into a form that can be hosted online. That could be a jpg, png, or any number of other image files. If the images are already in a digital form, you’ll simply need to upload them to a website or cloud storage platform like Google photos. If you want to link to physical images, you’ll need to scan those images or take a picture of them with an internet connected device, though the latter option will likely lead to a downgrade in quality. Once you’ve uploaded your images to an online location you can input the link to that location into a QR code generator. Be sure that you’ve allowed proper access to the link location if you’re linking to images in private cloud storage.
How do you use QR codes for wedding photos?
QR codes can be used to upload photographs during wedding celebrations and to share photo galleries afterwards. A code can be linked to an online gallery, printed, and placed at tables. Then guests can scan the code to upload photos they take to a shared gallery. After the wedding, emails or cards can be sent to guests with a QR code linked to a curated collection of wedding photographs.
Are QR codes for photo sharing free?
QR code generators offer different price plans depending on your needs. If you’re looking to share one image or one set of images, you’ll likely be able to find a generator that allows you to create a code for free. For example, Flowcode’s basic plan provides a free code with unlimited scans that you can link to an online photo gallery as well as a Flowpage you can use to host your photographs. If you’re creating codes on behalf of a business, as part of an educational project, or in another scenario where you’ll require multiple codes with different destinations you’ll likely have to choose a paid plan.
What kind of photos can be shared with QR codes?
Any online image that you can link to can be shared via a QR code. This could include vacation pictures uploaded to cloud storage, an artistic portfolio on a website, pictures taken for a photography client, and nearly any other kind of image. QR codes provide a simple way to access photographs without having to rely on unwieldy URLs or clumsy email attachments.
How do I create a QR code for multiple images?
If you’re looking to create QR codes for multiple images you have a couple different options to consider. You can either create one online destination with multiple images or create multiple codes that each link to a single image. While the options you select might vary depending on your needs, the costs of creating a code will be more affordable, or even free, if you only need to create one code that can link to multiple images. If you’re looking for the most efficient way to share multiple images, whether event photos or an artistic portfolio, it likely makes sense to group all of the images in one location.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]