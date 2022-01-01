If you want to create a QR code linked to an image, you’ll have to convert the image into a form that can be hosted online. That could be a jpg, png, or any number of other image files. If the images are already in a digital form, you’ll simply need to upload them to a website or cloud storage platform like Google photos. If you want to link to physical images, you’ll need to scan those images or take a picture of them with an internet connected device, though the latter option will likely lead to a downgrade in quality. Once you’ve uploaded your images to an online location you can input the link to that location into a QR code generator. Be sure that you’ve allowed proper access to the link location if you’re linking to images in private cloud storage.