QR Codes for Sharing Videos
Connect people in the real world to any video using QR codes
Sharing a recap video? Or a new teaser trailer? Use QR codes to engage audiences in the real world so they can instantly connect with your video.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Turn anything into a video
QR codes can transform any surface into a video. Create an easy portal for people to access video content on the platform of your choice.
Create a multi-media gallery with Flowpage
Use Flowpage, a mobile-friendly landing page, to curate a gallery of videos that people will land on after they scan. This allows you to tell your brand’s story in one simple destination.
Integrate with any video-sharing platform
Share videos hosted on Youtube, Vimeo, or any other online destination. Connect to a Flowpage so people can choose which video-sharing platform they prefer.
Best practices for sharing videos with QR codes
Your videos are just a scan away. Check out some best practices for QR codes engagement.
Clear calls to action
QR codes are only as good as the instructions that come with them. A simple, clear CTA is necessary to tell your audience what they should do next.
Design your QR code
Your videos look good; therefore, so should your QRs. Flowcode’s QRs are artistically designed to fit the aesthetic of your brand.
Use dynamic codes
Edit which video you send scanners depending on the time of day or day of the week — all without replacing the QR code.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes to share videos? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for sharing videos with QR codes
Can a QR code show a video?
As long as a video is hosted at a publicly accessible online address, you can create a QR code linked to it. Once you’ve generated a code linked to the video’s location, you’ll be able to share that code online or print it out for placement on stickers, flyers, merchandise or anywhere else in the world.
How do I share a video with a QR code?
If you want to link a QR code to a video, you’ll first have to be sure that the video is uploaded to a publicly accessible online location. Copy the link to that location into a QR code generator and you’ll create a code that can be scanned by pretty much all modern smartphones. Now you’ll just need to send the code to someone or print it out and place it wherever you’d like to make the video accessible.
How do I make a free QR code for a video?
The cost of creating a QR code will vary depending on the generator and the plan you choose. If you only need to create one QR code, you’ll almost certainly be able to find a free plan that meets your needs. For example, Flowcode’s generator offers your first code, along with a landing page where you can host your video, for free. These codes are dynamic, so the destination can be changed without generating a new code. If you need to create multiple codes simultaneously, however, you may have to opt for a paid plan.
Where can I place QR codes for videos?
QR codes can be on screens, printed out onto flat surfaces in the world, and even placed in the sky via projections or drones. The location of your video QR codes will depend on who you hope will be scanning them and for what purpose. If you’re looking to share a wedding video, you can include a QR code on the thank you notes you send after the event. If you’re a videographer looking to show off your reel, you can print the code onto business cards for potential clients to see. Codes for safety videos can be placed on signs in the workplace and teachers can put codes into their classrooms to link directly to educational videos. There are nearly as many places to put video QR codes as there are surfaces around you.
Do video QR codes expire?
You’ll have to read the details of the generator you’re using to find out whether the video QR codes you’ve created will expire after a certain amount of time or number of scans. Certain generators may offer a free plan that limits the number of times their codes can be scanned. Other generators, like Flowcode, offer a code with unlimited scans with their free plan. These codes are dynamic, so the location of one code with unlimited scans can be altered without having to generate a new code.
Can each QR code only link to one video?
QR codes can be linked to almost any online destination. That means you can generate a code that links to a page with multiple videos on it. For example, Flowcode offers landing pages that can host a gallery of videos. Flowcode’s higher tiers also offer Smart Rules, which allow a code to have multiple destinations that vary depending on when, where, or how a code is scanned. For example, a code could link to different videos depending on whether it’s scanned with an Apple device or an Android device.
