QR codes can be on screens, printed out onto flat surfaces in the world, and even placed in the sky via projections or drones. The location of your video QR codes will depend on who you hope will be scanning them and for what purpose. If you’re looking to share a wedding video, you can include a QR code on the thank you notes you send after the event. If you’re a videographer looking to show off your reel, you can print the code onto business cards for potential clients to see. Codes for safety videos can be placed on signs in the workplace and teachers can put codes into their classrooms to link directly to educational videos. There are nearly as many places to put video QR codes as there are surfaces around you.