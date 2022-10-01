QR Codes for Building Social Media Followings
Connect with your fans outside of traditional digital channels
Bring fans from the real world to your various digital destinations through the rapid connection of QR codes. Display social proof, and passively grow your audience and CRM database.
Make packaging a driver of social
Placing QR codes on packages is a great way to tell your brand story through social media. Once scanned, track, target, and engage followers on social media.
Passive account growth
QR codes create rapid and instant connections. More importantly, they’re easy for customers. Build your social databases effortlessly with Flowcode QR codes.
Activations can be anywhere
Whether you’re a street artist, or a political campaign manager trying to display your message on the streets, a QR code that links to your socials is a great way for people to learn more about you. Put one on virtually any surface.
Best practices for building social accounts with QR codes
Everyone wants to build their social profiles to new heights. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
Each social network has its own purpose. Link to all of your networks on one simple-to-understand, mobile-friendly landing page
Design your QR code
Work with our team of designers to create a QR code that stands out from the rest. Get more engagement with an exciting-looking QR code.
Calls to action
CTAs tell people what they should do next. “Follow us on social media,” tells people exactly what the point of scanning is.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for growing social accounts? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
How does a QR code work for social media?
QR codes for social media can be produced for any social profile you own. Whether it's Facebook and Linkedin or Instagram and Twitter, simply create a QR code using a free generator like Flowcode and add the destination to your code.
