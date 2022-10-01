QR Codes for Building Social Media Followings

Connect with your fans outside of traditional digital channels

Bring fans from the real world to your various digital destinations through the rapid connection of QR codes. Display social proof, and passively grow your audience and CRM database.

Talk to a social expert
Make a free code

We power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

->

QR codes for social media and packaging

Make packaging a driver of social

Placing QR codes on packages is a great way to tell your brand story through social media. Once scanned, track, target, and engage followers on social media.

Passive account growth

QR codes create rapid and instant connections. More importantly, they’re easy for customers. Build your social databases effortlessly with Flowcode QR codes.

Candle packaging ideas
QR codes for different locations

Activations can be anywhere

Whether you’re a street artist, or a political campaign manager trying to display your message on the streets, a QR code that links to your socials is a great way for people to learn more about you. Put one on virtually any surface.

Best practices for building social accounts with QR codes

Everyone wants to build their social profiles to new heights. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.

  • QR codes for social media

    Connect to a Flowpage

    Each social network has its own purpose. Link to all of your networks on one simple-to-understand, mobile-friendly landing page

  • Pretty looking QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Work with our team of designers to create a QR code that stands out from the rest. Get more engagement with an exciting-looking QR code.

  • QR codes CTAs

    Calls to action

    CTAs tell people what they should do next. “Follow us on social media,” tells people exactly what the point of scanning is.

Learn more best practices

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for growing social accounts? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Try now for free

FAQs for QR codes for direct mail

How does a QR code work for social media?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]