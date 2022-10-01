QR Codes for Wifi and Contactless Check-In
Streamline check-in experiences with QR codes
If you’re hosting an event or in the hospitality industry, get guests checked in and connected to your network with ease and increase customer satisfaction.
Connect to WiFi
Instead of a complicated password, you can create a portal to your WiFi network with a simple QR scan. You can also ask for emails for access, increasing your mailing list.
Contactless hotel check-ins
Have your guests skip the lines and check in when you scan a QR code to a hotel portal. Use your staff to assist guests in more personalized ways, rather than spending time through a scripted check-in process.
Access events with ease
No more messy check-in lines. Instead, place QR codes around the entrance with clear instructions to have people check in with ease. Provide a WiFi portal to your attendees in the same scan.
Best practices for contactless check-ins with QR codes
Contactless check-in and wifi access makes for happy customer. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page where you can put info that guests care about like contact information, maps, menus, and more.
Design your QR code
A custom-designed QR code sticks out from the pack. Create a QR code that fits your brand. Choose shapes and designs that pop.
CTAs help educate
Having a strong CTA like “check-in here” or “scan for WiFi” is necessary when using QR codes. They prompt action from customers.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for contactless check-in? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for WiFi and checking in with QR codes
Are QR codes good for joining WiFi networks?
Yes. QR codes are a great way to bring guests attention to the correct WiFi network and login page. Just create a code using Flowcode that links to the network of choice, and print the code somewhere in the room or check-in materials.
How do I use a QR code for WiFi?
Simply scan the code using your smartphone’s camera, click the link that it prompts you to, and enter any credentials that the WiFi network asks of you. From there, you’ll be easily logged in to the network.
How do I create a QR code for WiFi?
All you have to do is go to Create a Code on Flowcode. From here, click the option after “I want my Flowcode to scan to:” that says WiFi. The website will then ask you to enter the network’s name and a password, if needed. Then, select Create my Flowcode!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]