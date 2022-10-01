QR Codes for Wifi and Contactless Check-In

Streamline check-in experiences with QR codes

If you’re hosting an event or in the hospitality industry, get guests checked in and connected to your network with ease and increase customer satisfaction.

QR codes for WiFi

Connect to WiFi

Instead of a complicated password, you can create a portal to your WiFi network with a simple QR scan. You can also ask for emails for access, increasing your mailing list.

Contactless hotel check-ins

Have your guests skip the lines and check in when you scan a QR code to a hotel portal. Use your staff to assist guests in more personalized ways, rather than spending time through a scripted check-in process.

QR codes for hotels
QR codes for mobile check in

Access events with ease

No more messy check-in lines. Instead, place QR codes around the entrance with clear instructions to have people check in with ease. Provide a WiFi portal to your attendees in the same scan.

Best practices for contactless check-ins with QR codes

Contactless check-in and wifi access makes for happy customer. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.

  • Flowpage

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a mobile landing page where you can put info that guests care about like contact information, maps, menus, and more.

  • Design your QR code

    Design your QR code

    A custom-designed QR code sticks out from the pack. Create a QR code that fits your brand. Choose shapes and designs that pop. 

  • QR code CTAs

    CTAs help educate

    Having a strong CTA like “check-in here” or “scan for WiFi” is necessary when using QR codes. They prompt action from customers.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for contactless check-in? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for WiFi and checking in with QR codes

Are QR codes good for joining WiFi networks?

How do I use a QR code for WiFi?

How do I create a QR code for WiFi?

