Flowcode® Web 3
Connect the Earthverse with the Metaverse. Web3 brands trust the Direct to Consumer Company™ to create token experiences that drive 75% higher conversion rates.
Trusted by 70% of the Fortune 1000 Brands
Flowcode for NFTs: Scan to Unlock
At Red Rocks Amphitheater, musician Kevin Gates issued a unique NFT. By leveraging Flowcode technology, the audience instantly collected their unique token in exchange for CRM.
The only DTC Suite for the World's Best Web3 Activations
Flowcode
Your audience scans your Flowcode
- Best in class custom design
- Ultra-fast scanning
- Dynamic redirect destination
- Privacy compliance assured
Flowpage
They are directed to Flowpage or your landing page
- Mobile-first easy navigation
- Organize all your links
- Enables first party data capture
- Customize with unique designs
Data & Analytics
You get proprietary data and audience insights
- Daily connection count
- Conversions and actions
- Connections by device type
- Enables first party data capture
