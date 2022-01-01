Capture 1st party data and connect with your consumers directly

Flowcode powers offline transactions and data insights for over 60% of the F500

Get in touch

Design, security and scale. You're in good company.

  • unilever
  • sinclair
  • univision
  • wheels up
  • bmw
  • clear
  • titleist
  • ncl

  • Managed Service

    Get a trusted partner to support on all business and creative needs

  • Unlimited custom designs at scale

    Generate an infinite number of variations of the same code or page

  • Comprehensive data & analytics

    Comprehensive reports with robust geo-data and integrations

  • Team collaboration suite

    Multiple seats and team collaboration tools across your organization

  • Industry leading privacy compliance

    Legal indemnification and industry leading GDPR + CCPA privacy compliance

  • FlowcodeTV

    Create interactive and shoppable TV with real-time measurement

“Flowcode helped us introduce new actionable experiences that drive higher fan engagement.  The functionality and design resources allow us to easily work with our partners to seamlessly integrate the units into our telecasts.”

Seth Cole, Senior Vice President, Brand and Partnerships at Turner Sports

Contact us

Optimize and measure your offline to online conversions

Understand insights in one glance, improve targeting and optimize your campaigns

Learn More

The leading privacy-compliant QR on the market

As the leading U.S. based QR platform that hosts our data locally, we care deeply about your privacy, security and data

privacy compliance
sales team

More than a platform, get a trusted partner

We’re on standby to help you get started today

Talk to us. Let's flow