Flowcode® Sports
The sports industry trusts Flowcode to create unique fan engagement experiences and drive 75% higher conversion rates.
Flowcode Converts Fans to Your Brand
Flowcode for CRM: Scan to Enter to Win
During their pre-season opener, the Buffalo Bills leveraged Flowcode to create a scan experience giving away an exclusive, limited edition signed Josh Allen helmet.
The Leading DTC Suite in Sports
Flowcode
Your audience scans your Flowcode
- Best in class custom design
- Ultra-fast scanning
- Dynamic redirect destination
- Privacy compliance assured
Flowpage
They are directed to Flowpage or your landing page
- Mobile-first easy navigation
- Organize all your links
- Enables first party data capture
- Customize with unique designs
Data & Analytics
You get proprietary data and audience insights
- Daily connection count
- Conversions and actions
- Connections by device type
- Enables first party data capture
FAQs for Flowcode Sports Agency
Yes, our clients love to add Flowcodes in their stadiums. We see codes on the back of seats, on jumbotrons, on printed in stadium signage as well as at the food and beverage stand. We currently have our product utilized in multiple stadiums across the US and Canada.
Yes, all of our clients have access to our benchmarks from our client success team. We have found that sports fans love to scan and can see very high conversion rates (around 70%) within our sports and entertainment group.
Our most successful sports and entertainment clients take an omnichannel approach to our platform. These clients add codes to jumbotron, back of seats, direct mail marketing, merchandise and consumer products.
Our clients love to use the codes to connect to ticket sales, food and beverage ordering, merchandise sales and fan engagement experiences.
We typically get our partners started in a matter of days. We have a dedicated sports and entertainment client success team that can help with every aspect of onboarding, training and activation. Please reach out to [email protected] today to find out more about our sports and entertainment vertical.