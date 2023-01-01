Flowcode® Sports

The sports industry trusts Flowcode to create unique fan engagement experiences and drive 75% higher conversion rates.

Connect with a sports expert
Let's talk sports646.824.3478
Email us[email protected]
Let's talk sports646.824.3478
Email us[email protected]
GDRP & CCPA Compliant
G2 Awards - Winter 2023 Leader, Winter 2023 Easiest To Do Business With, Winter 2023 Momentum Leader
4.9/5

Read Reviews →

Flowcode Converts Fans to Your Brand

NBA
ESPN
NBC
sofi stadium
Titleist
NHL
Turner Sports
UFC
  • SOFI stadium
  • College basketball
  • Winter classic
SOFI stadium
College basketball
Winter classic
Drive offline to online conversions
Create trusted, direct connections
Build frictionless consumer experiences
Connect with us
Connect with us
Create a Flowcode
  • brand logo

    Flowcode for CRM: Scan to Enter to Win

    During their pre-season opener, the Buffalo Bills leveraged Flowcode to create a scan experience giving away an exclusive, limited edition signed Josh Allen helmet.

    Contact our team to learn →

    Bills QR code
  • Bills QR code
  • brand logo

    Flowcode for CRM: Scan to Enter to Win

    During their pre-season opener, the Buffalo Bills leveraged Flowcode to create a scan experience giving away an exclusive, limited edition signed Josh Allen helmet.

    Contact our team to learn →

The Leading DTC Suite in Sports

Flowcode

Your audience scans your Flowcode

NBA logo
  • Best in class custom design
  • Ultra-fast scanning
  • Dynamic redirect destination
  • Privacy compliance assured

Flowpage

They are directed to Flowpage or your landing page

NBA Flowpage
  • Mobile-first easy navigation
  • Organize all your links
  • Enables first party data capture
  • Customize with unique designs

Data & Analytics

You get proprietary data and audience insights

Data & Analytics
  • Daily connection count
  • Conversions and actions
  • Connections by device type
  • Enables first party data capture
NBA logo

Flowcode

Your audience scans your Flowcode

  • Best in class custom design
  • Ultra-fast scanning
  • Dynamic redirect destination
  • Privacy compliance assured
NBA Flowpage

Flowpage

They are directed to Flowpage or your landing page

  • Mobile-first easy navigation
  • Organize all your links
  • Enables first party data capture
  • Customize with unique designs
Data & Analytics

Data & Analytics

You get proprietary data and audience insights

  • Daily connection count
  • Conversions and actions
  • Connections by device type
  • Enables first party data capture
Connect with us

FAQs for Flowcode Sports Agency

Yes, our clients love to add Flowcodes in their stadiums. We see codes on the back of seats, on jumbotrons, on printed in stadium signage as well as at the food and beverage stand. We currently have our product utilized in multiple stadiums across the US and Canada.

Yes, all of our clients have access to our benchmarks from our client success team. We have found that sports fans love to scan and can see very high conversion rates (around 70%) within our sports and entertainment group. 

Our most successful sports and entertainment clients take an omnichannel approach to our platform. These clients add codes to jumbotron, back of seats, direct mail marketing, merchandise and consumer products. 

Our clients love to use the codes to connect to ticket sales, food and beverage ordering, merchandise sales and fan engagement experiences. 

We typically get our partners started in a matter of days. We have a dedicated sports and entertainment client success team that can help with every aspect of onboarding, training and activation. Please reach out to [email protected] today to find out more about our sports and entertainment vertical. 