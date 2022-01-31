QR Codes for Designers
Design without creative limitations
QR codes connect audiences to your digital world. Customize codes to match any brand identity, and integrate it into your marketing materials, product packaging, and more.
Created with design in mind
Use Flowcode to design beautiful QR codes that enhance your designs, not distract from them. Our in-house designers even make pro-members a custom QR to match any brand, page, or creative.
How designers use QR codes
Need ideas for how you can use QR codes to enhance designs and engage with audiences?
Share your portfolio
Boost your online portfolio with QR codes. Design a Flowcode that matches your visual style and instantly send potential clients to your portfolio.
Clickable videos
Whether you're just starting your YouTube channel or running a media department, adding QR codes to your videos is the most effective way to drive traffic to online destinations.
Turn packaging into sales
What's easiest way to increate reorders? Adding a QR code to your packaging! Make it so easy that your customers have no choice but to order again and again by adding a Flowcode to your packaging.
Be bold and beautiful
Just because you want your ads to stand out, doesn't mean they can't be beautiful. Flowcode QR codes complement your designs and help convert, they don't turn your statements into eyesores.
Direct mail, direct results
Not sure which mailer campaign will dive results? Place a unique QR code on different creatives and test in a smaller market before printing the full campaign.
Connect IRL
QR codes connect your offline marketing to your online universe. Print, billboards, bus shelters, and all your traditional media doesn't need to be traditional anymore. With Flowcode, you can not only see engagement, but drive sales.
Validate your creative with data
Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights into which creative works best, when, where, and for who. Easily A/B test creative, learn what gets customers to engage, and where they spend their time.
Connect in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
More Codes
Create up to 100 Flowcodes with your Flowcode Pro membership.
Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
More Flowpages
Pro members can create 10 Flowpages, our customizable link sharing pages.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Bulk Code Creation
Save time and create up to 50 Flowcodes at ones, all with different scan destinations.
FAQs for QR codes for designers
What are the benefits of designers using QR Codes?
QR codes let designers connect with audiences in the offline world in a frictionless way. Whether you're adding a QR code on a project in the real world or product packaging, scanners can instantly get to a digital destination.
How can I use QR codes for my design business?
QR codes are popular for designers because of all the ways they can send scanners to unique destinations. Some popular ones are:
- Portfolios
- Contact collection form
- Your website
- A project PDF
Can you put a design in a QR code?
Yes! With Flowcode QR codes you can add logos, colors, CTAs, and brand details to any QR code you create.
How much does a custom QR code cost?
Custom QR codes are free with Flowcode. With a free plan you can update colors, shapes, patterns, and logos. If you upgrade to Flowcode Pro our team of in-house designers will create an even more designed code to meet your brand standards.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]