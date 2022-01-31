QR Codes for Designers

Design without creative limitations

QR codes connect audiences to your digital world. Customize codes to match any brand identity, and integrate it into your marketing materials, product packaging, and more.

Created with design in mind

Use Flowcode to design beautiful QR codes that enhance your designs, not distract from them. Our in-house designers even make pro-members a custom QR to match any brand, page, or creative.

How designers use QR codes

Need ideas for how you can use QR codes to enhance designs and engage with audiences?

  • Share your portfolio

    Boost your online portfolio with QR codes. Design a Flowcode that matches your visual style and instantly send potential clients to your portfolio.

  • Clickable videos

    Whether you're just starting your YouTube channel or running a media department, adding QR codes to your videos is the most effective way to drive traffic to online destinations.

  • Turn packaging into sales

    What's easiest way to increate reorders? Adding a QR code to your packaging! Make it so easy that your customers have no choice but to order again and again by adding a Flowcode to your packaging.

  • Be bold and beautiful

    Just because you want your ads to stand out, doesn't mean they can't be beautiful. Flowcode QR codes complement your designs and help convert, they don't turn your statements into eyesores.

  • Direct mail, direct results

    Not sure which mailer campaign will dive results? Place a unique QR code on different creatives and test in a smaller market before printing the full campaign.

  • Connect IRL

    QR codes connect your offline marketing to your online universe. Print, billboards, bus shelters, and all your traditional media doesn't need to be traditional anymore. With Flowcode, you can not only see engagement, but drive sales.

Validate your creative with data

Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights into which creative works best, when, where, and for who. Easily A/B test creative, learn what gets customers to engage, and where they spend their time.

Connect in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

  • More Codes

    Create up to 100 Flowcodes with your Flowcode Pro membership.

  • Unlimited Scans

    Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • More Flowpages

    Pro members can create 10 Flowpages, our customizable link sharing pages. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Bulk Code Creation

    Save time and create up to 50 Flowcodes at ones, all with different scan destinations. 

