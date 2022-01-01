Dynamic QR code generator for e-commerce brands

With Flowcode, there are endless ways for you to build your audience and connect with them every day.

"Follow Us" QR codes A bigger audience means more customers. So, build your audience with a "Follow Us" QR Code. No more clunky URLs, just sales.

Drive newsletter signups New customers cost 10x more than existing ones. So when you make a sale, turn that customer into a subscriber with a contact collection code.

Get more 5-star ratings Products with higher ratings have a higher conversion rate. Make it easy for customers to give you that 5-star rating with a Flowcode QR code that sends scanners to your review page.

Add inserts to your orders Want to give your existing customers discounts to reorder or buy your latest products? Add an insert to your packaging with a Flowcode for instant reordering.

All your links, together With Flowpage, your audience buy products, sign up for newsletters, check out your content, or leave your products reviews... all from the same profile link.