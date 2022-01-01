QR Codes for Online Sellers
Dynamic QR code generator for e-commerce brands
E-commerce has never been more competitive. But sellers who use Flowcode QR Codes increase sales, build an audience of repeat customers, and reduce their marketing costs.
Flowcode lets you build relationships with buyers and increase sales
Build direct relationships with customers
With Flowcode, there are endless ways for you to build your audience and connect with them every day.
"Follow Us" QR codes
A bigger audience means more customers. So, build your audience with a "Follow Us" QR Code. No more clunky URLs, just sales.
Drive newsletter signups
New customers cost 10x more than existing ones. So when you make a sale, turn that customer into a subscriber with a contact collection code.
Get more 5-star ratings
Products with higher ratings have a higher conversion rate. Make it easy for customers to give you that 5-star rating with a Flowcode QR code that sends scanners to your review page.
Add inserts to your orders
Want to give your existing customers discounts to reorder or buy your latest products? Add an insert to your packaging with a Flowcode for instant reordering.
All your links, together
With Flowpage, your audience buy products, sign up for newsletters, check out your content, or leave your products reviews... all from the same profile link.
Create branded packaging
Add Flowcode QR codes to order receipts and packaging that allow customers to effortlessly reorder their favorites, discover new products, leave reviews, or sign up for your mailing list.
Spend less on marketing
Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights into which creative works best, when to talk to your customers, and where. Easily A/B test creative, learn what gets customers to buy, and how to connect.
The tools you need to increase sales
Flowcode QR codes and link-sharing pages help you connect with your audience every day, making it easier to build a direct audience and lower marketing costs.
"Adding inserts with Flowcodes increased my reorders by 50%. I've never been so profitable. I've been able to build an audience and sell directly, avoiding the Etsy marketing fees."
Cletus Mckeown, Owner at Bootlegger Hats
FAQs for QR codes for e-commerce
What are the benefits of using QR codes for e-commerce?
QR codes can instantly connect buyers to products in a seamless way. Adding a QR code to a product or advertisement can drive code scanners to websites, product pages, and any digital destination
How does the e-commerce industry use QR codes?
QR codes are widely used in the e-commerce industry to send people in the offline world to digital destinations like:
- Websites
- Product pages
- CRM collection forms
- Feedback collection forms
How do I use an e-commerce QR code?
Businesses typically use e-commerce QR codes to connect buyers with products. For example, a QR code on a billboard advertisement can send a code scanner directly to the product, where it can then be purchased. QR codes allow for a rapid connection, where only your phone is needed to reach an online destination.
How do I create a QR code for an online business?
Creating a QR code for an online business is free with many companies. With Flowcode, you can create a custom QR code that has your colors, logo, shape, and pattern of your choice. Custom QR codes get much higher engagement than normal black and ones, so they're recommended if you want to make your products pop.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]