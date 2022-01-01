QR Codes for Online Purchases
Send buyers to your digital destination with one click
QR codes are revolutionizing the shopping experience with their ability to direct physical customers to digital destinations. Place them on packages, physical products, TV commercials, and seamlessly move customers down your sales funnel.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Connect directly to a product
Advertising a product? A QR code can smoothly send shoppers directly to your product page, reducing the friction between attention and conversion. After all, they are called “quick response” codes for a reason.
Upgrade your in-person marketing
In-store demos, marketing campaigns and product packaging are bolstered by adding a QR code to materials. Now it’s easy for your audience to take action.
Harness QR technology on TV
Television is paid attention to twice as much as online advertisements. However, what it gains in attention, it loses in easy conversions and data. But with QR codes you can capture attention and engagement.
Best practices for driving purchases with QR codes
QR codes can be an instant vessel to transport potential buyers to your online store, but make sure to follow these best practices.
Scan to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile webpage that can feature links to any online destination. You can highlight complementary products, social apps, and more.
Design your QR code
It’s easy to ignore a QR code. Most look bland. Not Flowcodes. Our design separates us from the rest
Clear calls to action
A clear CTA gets people to act. Think about it, would you scan a random QR code if you didn’t know what it did?
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for eCommerce? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for eCommerce
How do I create a QR code for my shop?
The first step towards creating a QR code for nearly any purpose is choosing a QR code generator. Different generators offer different features at different prices, so you’ll have to research to determine which options best fit your needs. For example, if you’re looking to direct customers to a single product or store page, you may be able to use a free option, like Flowcode’s basic plan, which offers one free code with unlimited scans. If you want the option to link to multiple different products, however, you’ll need a plan that offers multiple simultaneous codes.
How do I use an eCommerce QR code?
Customers can scan QR codes to be taken directly to an online store or purchase page where they can enter their payment info. By shortening the time it takes for a customer to make a purchase, you can lower the chance that they’ll forget or change their mind. It’s also a more convenient alternative to having to lug merchandise around, from both the seller and buyer’s perspective.
Where can eCommerce QR codes be placed?
QR codes can be placed almost anywhere a customer could find them and linked directly to your online store. You can place QR codes within a store, outside a store, or on a convention booth or table. Codes can also be placed in TV advertisements, on fliers, and on merchandise. That way the product can literally sell itself.
How can dynamic QR codes be used for eCommerce?
Dynamic QR code destinations can be edited without having to generate a new code. This can be very useful for eCommerce, as you don’t have to worry about creating a new code if you’re offering a new product or changing the location of your store. Additionally, generators like Flowcode offer plans that include Smart Rules which can automatically change the destination of a code based on specified instructions. For example, you could create a rule that says if one variety of a product is sold out, the code will link to a similar product instead.
Can QR codes be used in stores?
While QR codes can link directly to order forms for online stores, they can also be used in physical stores as well. QR codes placed alongside products can allow customers to place an immediate order or learn more about a given product. Retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy use QR codes to provide access to additional product information even if a sales associate isn’t present at the time.
How can QR codes help track sales?
Some QR code generators offer plans that include analytics. This data can be used to determine where and when customers are scanning your codes and how many of them are actually making purchases. You can use this data to alter the locations of your codes or your sales pitch once those codes are scanned. It’s important to know who owns the data you’re collecting. For example, Flowcode is a generator that offers first party data that you own entirely. Be sure to read the fine print before selecting your generator.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]