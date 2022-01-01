Dynamic QR code destinations can be edited without having to generate a new code. This can be very useful for eCommerce, as you don’t have to worry about creating a new code if you’re offering a new product or changing the location of your store. Additionally, generators like Flowcode offer plans that include Smart Rules which can automatically change the destination of a code based on specified instructions. For example, you could create a rule that says if one variety of a product is sold out, the code will link to a similar product instead.