QR Codes for Live Events

Create a dynamic QR code for your event

Adding QR codes throughout your event allows you to instantly connect with your attendees. Create unique experiences, provide instant access to information, and gain key insights about your customers!

Free Trial
Talk to an Events Expert

The biggest names in events trust Flowcode

->

A better experience for your customers

How the best event producers use Flowcode QR codes and landing pages.

  • QR code stadium

    Display your Flowcode

    QR codes that are properly displayed get 30% more engagement!

  • QR code WIFI

    Share the WiFi

    Save attendees time and frustration. Flowcodes make it easy for attendees to instantly connect to WiFi with a quick scan.

  • QR codes for events

    Mobile check-in

    Reduce lines and make it easier for attendees to enter you event with Flowcode powered e-tickets.

  • QR codes for merchandise sales

    Inventory-free merch sales

    With Flowcode Commerce, your merch displays can transact and trigger auto-shipment of merch so don't need to have your whole inventory on-site.

  • QR codes for tickets

    Sell tickets for next year

    Use Flowcodes in digital and printed marketing campaigns to drive ticket sales. During your events, use Flowcode to drive presale tickets for future events!

  • QR codes for contact collection

    Audience contact collection

    Use Flowcodes to drive newsletter signups and highly effective way to grow your subscribers.

Get One Month Free

Increase profits with in-event QR codes

Flowcode creates a seamless way for attendees to connect with your event in real-time.

Understand what is driving your event sales

Learn who your audience is, what interests them, and increase in-event spends while lowering marketing costs.

Talk to an Events Expert

FAQs for QR codes for events

How can QR codes benefit my event?

open

How can I use QR codes for my event?

open

How do QR codes work?

open

How do I create a QR code for an event?

open

Is it free to create a QR code for an event?

open

Still have questions? Contact us at [email protected]