QR Codes for Live Events
Create a dynamic QR code for your event
Adding QR codes throughout your event allows you to instantly connect with your attendees. Create unique experiences, provide instant access to information, and gain key insights about your customers!
A better experience for your customers
How the best event producers use Flowcode QR codes and landing pages.
Display your Flowcode
QR codes that are properly displayed get 30% more engagement!
Share the WiFi
Save attendees time and frustration. Flowcodes make it easy for attendees to instantly connect to WiFi with a quick scan.
Mobile check-in
Reduce lines and make it easier for attendees to enter you event with Flowcode powered e-tickets.
Inventory-free merch sales
With Flowcode Commerce, your merch displays can transact and trigger auto-shipment of merch so don't need to have your whole inventory on-site.
Sell tickets for next year
Use Flowcodes in digital and printed marketing campaigns to drive ticket sales. During your events, use Flowcode to drive presale tickets for future events!
Audience contact collection
Use Flowcodes to drive newsletter signups and highly effective way to grow your subscribers.
Increase profits with in-event QR codes
Flowcode creates a seamless way for attendees to connect with your event in real-time.
Understand what is driving your event sales
Learn who your audience is, what interests them, and increase in-event spends while lowering marketing costs.
FAQs for QR codes for events
How can QR codes benefit my event?
QR codes allow you to connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my event?
QR codes have become a popular tool for event coordinators because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- Merch store
- Download an app on the Apple App Store or Google Play
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
How do I create a QR code for an event?
Whether your event information is hosted on a website, PDF, or mobile page, simply upload the URL or document into a QR code generator like Flowcode. Creating a Flowcode QR code is free and takes 60 seconds.
Is it free to create a QR code for an event?
With Flowcode’s QR code generator you can create up to three free QR codes.
Still have questions? Contact us at [email protected]