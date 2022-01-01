QR Codes for Financial Institutions
QR codes help financial firms and their customers
Unlock new customers, support existing clients' privacy, collect first-party data, and so much more.
Drive directly to your site
Instantly connect prospects to your site when you add a QR code to a flyer, business card, or any other promotional materials.
Start new applications in seconds
Want to make it easier than ever for customers to apply for an account? Forget paper forms. With a scan of a QR code, applicants will be brought to an online form to get started.
Make logging in secure
Privacy is paramount. Use QR codes to help protect against phishing attempts. With a QR code linked directly to the correct login page, your customers can always have a secure option to rely on.
I provide our agents with a custom lock screen image for their phone with their professional headshot and their FlowCode QR so they can easily swap information with those they meet outside the office. They love the high-tech and ultra competent impression it conveys to their prospective clients, and we love the edge it gives us in the marketplace to be able to equip our agents with such sophisticated tools!
Kimberly Skinner, Director of Agent Development at Amerus Financial Group
How financial institutions use QR codes
Collect first party data
Analytics allow you to learn how new customers became your customers. Maximize your business through testing different acquisition methods.
Grasp the future of finance
QR codes can reduce the risks of fraud by sending new or existing customers directly to the forms or log-in pages they need to access.
Increase app downloads
Forget navigating to the app store. A single scan can send customers directly to download.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
Why are financial firms using Flowcode?
Flowcode allows financial firms to advertise more effectively and provide secure online access for customers.
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How are banks using QR codes?
QR codes can be used instead of one-time passcodes or ATM pins for withdrawals, deposits, or account-related changes. They are an incredibly fast and efficient way to get access to your own money or account.
Can QR codes be used for payments?
QR codes can be used for a contactless, touchless form of digital payment. By scanning a QR code from a mobile app, you can avoid using a payment terminal and access your payment information securely from your own device.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]