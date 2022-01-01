QR Codes for Financial Institutions

QR codes help financial firms and their customers

Unlock new customers, support existing clients' privacy, collect first-party data, and so much more.

Drive directly to your site

Instantly connect prospects to your site when you add a QR code to a flyer, business card, or any other promotional materials.

Start new applications in seconds

Want to make it easier than ever for customers to apply for an account? Forget paper forms. With a scan of a QR code, applicants will be brought to an online form to get started.

Make logging in secure

Privacy is paramount. Use QR codes to help protect against phishing attempts. With a QR code linked directly to the correct login page, your customers can always have a secure option to rely on.

I provide our agents with a custom lock screen image for their phone with their professional headshot and their FlowCode QR so they can easily swap information with those they meet outside the office. They love the high-tech and ultra competent impression it conveys to their prospective clients, and we love the edge it gives us in the marketplace to be able to equip our agents with such sophisticated tools!

Kimberly Skinner, Director of Agent Development at Amerus Financial Group

How financial institutions use QR codes

    Collect first party data

    Analytics allow you to learn how new customers became your customers. Maximize your business through testing different acquisition methods.

    Grasp the future of finance

    QR codes can reduce the risks of fraud by sending new or existing customers directly to the forms or log-in pages they need to access.

    Increase app downloads

    Forget navigating to the app store. A single scan can send customers directly to download.

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

