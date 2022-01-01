QR Codes for Health and Wellness
Use QR codes to elevate your advertising materials, get potential customers to instantly sign up, guide existing members to your facility’s offerings, and more.
Advertise anywhere
By scanning a QR code, potential customers can zip directly to your website or a membership application. Add one to flyers, signs, and anything else you can think of.
Offer limited promotions
With dynamic QR codes scan destinations can be edited without printing a new one. That means one QR code can be used for countless promotional offers.
Keep members informed
From safety reminders and class schedules to wellness advice and promotions, QR codes around your gym or wellness center keep members in the loop.
How the health and wellness industry uses QR codes
Get new members
QR codes can be printed on virtually any surface. Drive code scanners to an application for your gym, so you can passively grow your business.
Gym info just a scan away
QR codes can be placed around your gym or wellness club to provide information about equipment or inform members of classes on offer.
Feedback is key
Collect feedback in a dash with a QR code at your entrance that drives to a reviews page.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Drivers can simply open their smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and they’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]