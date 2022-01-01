QR Codes for Non-profits

QR codes help non-profits raise more money

Promote your cause, connect with donors, and reach new audiences with QR code technology.

Free Trial
Talk to an NGO Expert

We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo
Raise awareness everywhere

Raise awareness everywhere

Print a QR code on flyers, swag, event signs, stickers and almost anything else, so anyone can learn about the cause with a single scan.

Start Now ->

Link to videos and audio

QR codes can link directly to audio and video. Potential supporters can instantly see media you’ve prepared including footage of those in need of your efforts.

Start Creating ->
Link to videos and audio
Donations and petitions for nonprofits

Donations and petitions made easy

With just one scan you can direct supporters straight to your donation page. QR codes placed around a fundraiser make it simple to maximize support for the cause.

Fundraise Now ->

QR codes have really helped STARability with making our fundraising efforts and so much more fun, versatile, easy and accessible. Being a non-profit, everything comes down to cost, and Flowcode in particular is not too expensive and with the results we've seen so far, it's worth it!

Rachael Johnston, Marketing & Communications Director at STARability Foundation

How non-profits use QR codes

  • Direct mail donations

    Direct mail donations

    Forget sending checks in the mail. QR codes on mail donation requests connect supporters with a way to instantly donate.

  • Build social media support

    Build new support

    Effortlessly build a social following with QR codes that scan to your newsletter or social handles.

  • Measure your engagement

    Measure engagement

    Study engagement by regions with Flowcode scan data to see where your marketing efforts should be expanded.

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Go Pro for Free

Your first month is on us.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Get a Free Month

FAQ

What is a QR code?

open

What are the benefits of QR Codes?

open

How can I use QR codes for my business?

open

Is Flowcode secure?

open

How can I track the effectiveness of QR codes to my ad campaign?

open

How do nonprofits get QR codes?

open

Can you create a QR code for donations? 

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]