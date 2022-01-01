QR Codes for Real Estate

There are tons of ways real estate agents can leverage Flowcodes to optimize engagement and enhance marketing.

    CRM collection

    Know who's scanning with Flowcode's CRM. Collect and share contact info, build your database, and sell faster.

    Drive traffic to listings

    Create an instant connection point from real estate marketing materials to active listing information.

    Contactless check-in

    Create a contactless check-in experience at open houses and showings. The best part, your Flowcode can collect contact info with sign-in!

    QR business cards

    Business cards get thrown away, but when you add a Flowcode to your cards, homeowners and buyers can easily access all your contact info.

    Take homes that convert

    Have your code send scanners to a virtual tour and text you with questions. From gone and forgotten to engaged buyer.

    Insights and reporting

    Track and monitor your marketing engagement so you know where to focus your efforts.

There's a reason the largest real estate companies choose Flowcode. Custom-designed codes that never expire, codes that can be updated to new links anytime, and more.

Learn how buyers are interacting with your marketing so you know it works. Get real-time scan data by day, time, frequency, operating system and so much more!

"It's important that my clients know that at the end of the day, if I can't get to them, they can still get the information they need though my Flowcode."

Angela Swift, Real estate agent at Compass

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Unlimited Scans

    Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes for real estate

