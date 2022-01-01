Complete a short survey and our team will present you with a custom real estate proposal. Ready to get faster connections with sellers and buyers?

Track and monitor your marketing engagement so you know where to focus your efforts.

Have your code send scanners to a virtual tour and text you with questions. From gone and forgotten to engaged buyer.

Business cards get thrown away, but when you add a Flowcode to your cards, homeowners and buyers can easily access all your contact info.

Create a contactless check-in experience at open houses and showings. The best part, your Flowcode can collect contact info with sign-in!

Complete a short survey and our team will be in touch immediately to present you with options.

Flowcodes provide actionable data so you can optimize marketing and monitor listings. See who's scanning your codes by location, time, day, and device type.

Add a personal touch to your QR codes! Choose between colors, themes, and patterns. Upload your logo as the center image and share your personalized Flowcode with clients. It only takes 60 seconds to create your own.

Unlike most other QR codes, Flowcodes are dynamic, meaning their destination can be changed at any time. Send scanners to listing deals, then for the open house, collect their contact info!

There's a reason the largest real estate companies choose Flowcode. Custom-designed codes that never expire, codes that can be updated to new links anytime, and more.

Learn how buyers are interacting with your marketing so you know it works. Get real-time scan data by day, time, frequency, operating system and so much more!

"It's important that my clients know that at the end of the day, if I can't get to them, they can still get the information they need though my Flowcode."