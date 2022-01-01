QR Codes for Real Estate
Dynamic QR codes for real estate agents
Complete a short survey and our team will present you with a custom real estate proposal. Ready to get faster connections with sellers and buyers?
Sell more homes, faster with your Flowcode QR code!
How the top sellers stay on top
There are tons of ways real estate agents can leverage Flowcodes to optimize engagement and enhance marketing.
CRM collection
Know who's scanning with Flowcode's CRM. Collect and share contact info, build your database, and sell faster.
Drive traffic to listings
Create an instant connection point from real estate marketing materials to active listing information.
Contactless check-in
Create a contactless check-in experience at open houses and showings. The best part, your Flowcode can collect contact info with sign-in!
QR business cards
Business cards get thrown away, but when you add a Flowcode to your cards, homeowners and buyers can easily access all your contact info.
Take homes that convert
Have your code send scanners to a virtual tour and text you with questions. From gone and forgotten to engaged buyer.
Insights and reporting
Track and monitor your marketing engagement so you know where to focus your efforts.
Flowcode is the #1 QR solution for real state
From national agencies to community realtors, thousands of agents use Flowcode to sell more homes.
Get a custom real estate QR package
Complete a short survey and our team will be in touch immediately to present you with options.
See how realtors use Flowcode
Brett Thompson leverages Flowcode as his go-to real estate hack.
Bring your codes to the real world
The 3 easiest ways to get started with Flowcode QR Codes!
Instant contact sharing
Window codes
One link, all your homes
Why Flowcode is the best QR platform for realtors
There's a reason the largest real estate companies choose Flowcode. Custom-designed codes that never expire, codes that can be updated to new links anytime, and more.
Less time marketing, more time showing
Learn how buyers are interacting with your marketing so you know it works. Get real-time scan data by day, time, frequency, operating system and so much more!
"It's important that my clients know that at the end of the day, if I can't get to them, they can still get the information they need though my Flowcode."
Angela Swift, Real estate agent at Compass
Get one month for FREE
Connect in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes for real estate
What are the benefits of using QR codes for real estate?
Real estate agents use QR codes to collect contact information, drive potential buyers to listings websites, book open houses, and so much more. QR codes allow for rapid connection, which is why thousands of real estate agents rely on them for business.
Why should I add QR codes to my listings?
Adding QR codes to your listing instantly connects buyers to all your sales materials so they can quickly make decisions on all your available properties. Share virtual tours, details on the community, listings for other available properties, and collect contact information from potential buyers.
How do realtors use QR codes?
Realtors use QR codes to instantly collect contact information, show listing information online, for contactless check-in, and more!
What is a quick response code for real estate?
“Quick response” stands for the “QR” in “QR Code”. QR codes for real estate are used for a variety of reasons like collecting contact information, showing listing information, contactless check-in, and more.
How do you a create a QR code for real estate?
Creating a QR code for real estate is easy with QR code generators like Flowcode. In less than 60 seconds you can create a QR code for your business needs.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]