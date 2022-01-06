QR Codes for Restaurants

Simplify the customer experience with QR codes

QR codes are more than contactless menus. You can save printing costs, increase tips, get better reviews and so much more. Learn how Flowcode QR codes can increase profits and save you time below! 

Enhance the dining experience with Flowcode

Not all QR codes are created equally. There’s a reason Flowcodes are used in restaurants around the world.

More customers. Less costs.

How to effectively use Flowcodes to enhance the customer experience.

  • QR code menus

    Mobile menus

    Have different menus depending on the time and day? Use smart rules to when and where to send customers.

  • QR code for restaurants

    Attract new customers

    Boost take out and delivery orders by displaying a Flowcode in windows or on flyers.

  • QR code for restaurants

    Scan for Wi-Fi

    Customers no longer need to ask for Wi-Fi info or search a menu to find it. They can scan a Flowcode and seamlessly connect to your network.

  • QR code for restaurants

    Takeout that brings them back

    Instead of adding expensive inserts to your deliveries, add a Flowcode QR code to your takeout containers that links to your menu, specials, or your phone number.

  • QR code for restaurants

    Better customer reviews

    Make it easy for your customers to leave you a 5 star review. Create and display a Flowcode QR code that sends customers to Yelp and Google to praise your chef!

  • Inventory Made Easy

    Tired of the clip board and manual inventory? Place Flowcode QR stickers throughout your supply rooms to easily scan to input current stock. Now, everyone on staff can let you know when supplies are low.

QR data analytics

Optimize your ordering with data

Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights. Learn how you should be ordering and staffing to reduce waste.

Print your QR menus and signage

Upgrade your QR displays with Flowcode's water-resistant and affordable designs. From table tents to coasters, we’ve got you covered.

Connect with customers in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Unlimited Scans

    Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • More Codes

    Create up to 100 Flowcodes with your Flowcode Pro membership.

  • More Flowpages

    Pro members can create 5 Flowpages, our customizable link-sharing pages. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

  • Bulk Code Creation

    Save time and create up to 50 Flowcodes at ones, all with different scan destinations. 

"Flowcode saves us time and money. They're a godsend. I just print my Flowcode's once, and I never have to think about it again or worry about re-printing. I just update my menus live from their site."

Elias Chocalas

General Manager, Hula Hut

FAQ's

What is a QR code?

What are the benefits of QR Codes?

Are QR codes free?

Why are restaurants using Flowcode?

How can I use QR codes for my business?

How do QR codes work?

Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?

How do I create a QR code for a restaurant menu?

How do I scan a QR menu?

Can you create QR codes for free?

How do you scan a QR code with your phone?

