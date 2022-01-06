How to effectively use Flowcodes to enhance the customer experience.

Mobile menus Have different menus depending on the time and day? Use smart rules to when and where to send customers.

Attract new customers Boost take out and delivery orders by displaying a Flowcode in windows or on flyers.

Scan for Wi-Fi Customers no longer need to ask for Wi-Fi info or search a menu to find it. They can scan a Flowcode and seamlessly connect to your network.

Takeout that brings them back Instead of adding expensive inserts to your deliveries, add a Flowcode QR code to your takeout containers that links to your menu, specials, or your phone number.

Better customer reviews Make it easy for your customers to leave you a 5 star review. Create and display a Flowcode QR code that sends customers to Yelp and Google to praise your chef!