QR Codes for Restaurants
Simplify the customer experience with QR codes
QR codes are more than contactless menus. You can save printing costs, increase tips, get better reviews and so much more. Learn how Flowcode QR codes can increase profits and save you time below!
Enhance the dining experience with Flowcode
Not all QR codes are created equally. There’s a reason Flowcodes are used in restaurants around the world.
More customers. Less costs.
How to effectively use Flowcodes to enhance the customer experience.
Mobile menus
Have different menus depending on the time and day? Use smart rules to when and where to send customers.
Attract new customers
Boost take out and delivery orders by displaying a Flowcode in windows or on flyers.
Scan for Wi-Fi
Customers no longer need to ask for Wi-Fi info or search a menu to find it. They can scan a Flowcode and seamlessly connect to your network.
Takeout that brings them back
Instead of adding expensive inserts to your deliveries, add a Flowcode QR code to your takeout containers that links to your menu, specials, or your phone number.
Better customer reviews
Make it easy for your customers to leave you a 5 star review. Create and display a Flowcode QR code that sends customers to Yelp and Google to praise your chef!
Inventory Made Easy
Tired of the clip board and manual inventory? Place Flowcode QR stickers throughout your supply rooms to easily scan to input current stock. Now, everyone on staff can let you know when supplies are low.
QR data analytics
Optimize your ordering with data
Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights. Learn how you should be ordering and staffing to reduce waste.
Print your QR menus and signage
Upgrade your QR displays with Flowcode's water-resistant and affordable designs. From table tents to coasters, we’ve got you covered.
Table Tents
Drink Coasters
Window Clings
Connect with customers in the offline, get a custom designed code, own your data.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
More Codes
Create up to 100 Flowcodes with your Flowcode Pro membership.
More Flowpages
Pro members can create 5 Flowpages, our customizable link-sharing pages.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
Bulk Code Creation
Save time and create up to 50 Flowcodes at ones, all with different scan destinations.
"Flowcode saves us time and money. They're a godsend. I just print my Flowcode's once, and I never have to think about it again or worry about re-printing. I just update my menus live from their site."
Elias Chocalas
General Manager, Hula Hut
FAQ's
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
Why are restaurants using Flowcode?
Flowcodes enhance the customer experience by providing a quick, contactless way to pull up menus, connect to WiFi, follow social media profiles, and more through their phones.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
How do I create a QR code for a restaurant menu?
Creating a QR code for your restaurant can be done in less than 60 seconds with Flowcode’s free QR code generator. Simply select what URL you want to send scanners to, the pattern, color, and you’re good to go!
How do I scan a QR menu?
QR code menus can be scanned with most Apple and Android devices. Simply open your phone’s camera, hold it in front of the QR code, then select the link that pops up. It couldn’t be easier!
Can you create QR codes for free?
Yes! Using Flowcode’s QR code generator you can create a QR code for free. In fact, you can choose colors, patterns, and even upload your logo.
How do you scan a QR code with your phone?
Scanning a QR code with your phone takes three steps. First, open the camera app on your phone. Second, point the camera at the QR code. Third, click the link that populates as you hold your camera.
