QR Codes for Small Businesses
QR codes take small businesses to the next level
Small business owners use QR codes to increase engagement on advertisements, drive traffic to their websites, get more 5-star reviews, and more.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Use QR codes to advertise
QR codes can be printed on stickers, signs, merch, cars, and nearly any other promotional materials you can imagine. New customers can scan codes that link directly to your website.
Scan to order
Potential customers can be turned into loyal customers in a snap. Codes can link directly to your sales page to allow the highest possible chance for conversions.
Get more reviews
Stamp a code in your store or on your products that links directly to a review site. The more convenient it is to leave a review, the more likely you are to get positive ones!
How small businesses use QR codes
Get more data
Collect first party data on where and when your codes are being scanned so you can adjust your advertising or sales strategy accordingly.
Keep customers informed
The destination of dynamic QR codes can be edited without the need to print a new code. Easily inform customers about rotating offerings or new sales and promotions with one QR code.
Re-order in a flash
QR codes on packaging let your customers instantly re-order your products.
Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?
Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.
Your first month is on us.
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
What kind of businesses can use QR codes?
QR codes can offer value to almost any kind of business, whether it’s by linking to your website through advertisements, simplifying the sales process, or collecting data and reviews.
Do I need to print a new QR code if my business information changes?
Dynamic QR codes have editable destinations, so you don’t have to create a new code every time your contact information changes or you update your offerings.
How can QR codes help grow my business?
QR codes can link directly to your website or other contact information. You could also set your QR code to link to a page to collect contact information or connect to a sales page when scanned.
How do I create a QR code for my small business?
Make a QR code in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! In just a few easy steps, you can choose the webpage, PDF, social media page, or more that you’d like the code to link to. Additionally, all codes are editable live, so you never have to reprint them to change the link destination.
How do small business markets use QR codes?
You can use a QR code for countless things in your small business. You can post them around your shop and link to more information on production processes, or you can display more information about the creator of your product. You can send a QR code in with your shipments to link customers back to your website, leave a review, make another purchase, or ask questions about your brand. You can also direct them to your app or social media pages to generate a more loyal following.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]