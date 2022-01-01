QR Codes for Tech and Consumer Electronics

QR codes connect the physical world to your digital universe

Drive app downloads, rapidly share information, and connect consumers to digital experiences with QR codes.

Free Trial
Talk to a Tech Expert

We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo
QR code analytics

Access enhanced analytics

QR code scans offer insights into engagement from the real world so you can build 1st party data.

Start Measuring ->

Instant downloads

QR codes turn any surface into your own personal app store. Print your download code on marketing collateral so users can access it instantly.

Start Now ->
QR code on a poster
QR code that scans to setup

Simplify setups

Setting up devices is much easier with QR codes. One scan can take users directly to an activation page or user manual.

Simplify Now ->

"As a Visual designer for a large company, Flowcode has been an absolute game changer! Having a central hub where I can track design engagement and revise QR codes behind the scenes has been an invaluable tool.”

Abby Turner, Graphic Designer at Tallo

How consumer electronic brands use QR codes

  • 5 star reviews

    Get more 5 star reviews

    QR codes can drive directly to your amazon or google reviews page. Make it easy for customers to show you love.

  • re-ordering

    Re-order in a snap

    A QR code printed directly on packaging makes it easy to reorder parts, leave a review, and more.

  • QR code scan locations

    Measure real-world engagement

    Study scan locations to learn where users are finding your tech so you can adjust your marketing accordingly.

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Go Pro for Free

Your first month is on us.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Get a Free Month

FAQ

What is a QR code?

open

What are the benefits of QR Codes?

open

How can I use QR codes for my business?

open

Is Flowcode secure?

open

What industries use QR codes?

open

What technology are QR codes?

open

Will we run out of QR codes?

open

How do I attract people to scan QR codes?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]