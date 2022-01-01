QR Codes for Hotels
QR Codes elevate the hotel experience
Hotels can use QR codes to share information about amenities, simplify check in, and receive feedback.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Simple, contactless check-in
A QR code in the lobby can link directly to contactless check-in and check-out. Provide your guests the option of handling everything with their phone.
Instant updates
Codes in rooms can inform guests of hotel amenities and activities in the surrounding area. Dynamic QR codes can be instantly updated so you don’t have to print a new code if there are any changes in your offerings.
Receive feedback in seconds
Guests can use QR codes to provide immediate feedback on their experience. Link directly to review sites so anyone can easily write about their stay.
"I find Flowcode to be a user friendly platform but the customer service is what sets them apart. I requested a custom Flowcode for a hotel that recently opened and the designers took my written description and turned it into an amazing code that will sit in every guest room of the hotel directing guests to our hotel directory."
Kristin Balonier, Marketing Manager of Riley Hotel Group
How hotels use QR codes
Easy wifi connection
A QR code in the room can provide instant wifi access or link to room service and entertainment options.
Restaurant reservations
Guests can book reservations at your hotel’s restaurant when they scan a QR code in their room.
Loyalty programs
Make it easier for guests to sign up for your loyalty program by adding a link to signup on your check-in page.
Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?
Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.
Your first month is on us.
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
Where can hotels place QR codes?
QR codes can be placed throughout hotels, whether in lobbies, brochures, door hangers, the room TV’s information channel and nearly anywhere else.
How can QR codes provide value to hotels?
QR codes can link directly to room service or entertainment options to make it simpler for customers to charge additional offerings to their room. Codes can also enhance the guest experience and increase the likelihood of good reviews and return visits.
Can I create a QR code for travel?
Make a QR code easily in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! In just a few easy steps, you can choose the webpage, PDF, social media page, or more that you’d like the code to link to. Additionally, all our codes are editable live, so you never have to reprint them to change the link destination. Our codes are color, circular, and eye-catching, so you’ll make the most of your marketing efforts, for free!
What is a tourist QR code?
QR codes can be placed around touring bus stops, prominent hotels and hostels, classic tourist destinations, and within taxis, buses, pedicabs, and more. On a printed advertisement for any tourism activity, a QR code elevates the marketing effort by bringing the viewer directly from the ad in real life to an actionable website. Then, they can find a time, sign up for a visit, leave a review, request information, and more!
How have tourism industries used QR codes?
Rio de Janeiro found a very creative way of using QR codes; they laid stone mosaics in the ground around tourist sites to attract visitors to other prime destinations. These mosaics are easily scannable, eye-catching on a plain sidewalk, and really informative for tourists looking for their next destination!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]