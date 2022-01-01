QR Codes for Hotels

Simple, contactless check-in

A QR code in the lobby can link directly to contactless check-in and check-out. Provide your guests the option of handling everything with their phone.

Instant updates

Codes in rooms can inform guests of hotel amenities and activities in the surrounding area. Dynamic QR codes can be instantly updated so you don’t have to print a new code if there are any changes in your offerings.

Receive feedback in seconds

Guests can use QR codes to provide immediate feedback on their experience. Link directly to review sites so anyone can easily write about their stay.

"I find Flowcode to be a user friendly platform but the customer service is what sets them apart. I requested a custom Flowcode for a hotel that recently opened and the designers took my written description and turned it into an amazing code that will sit in every guest room of the hotel directing guests to our hotel directory."

Kristin Balonier, Marketing Manager of Riley Hotel Group

How hotels use QR codes

  • Easy wifi connection

    A QR code in the room can provide instant wifi access or link to room service and entertainment options.

  • Restaurant reservations

    Guests can book reservations at your hotel’s restaurant when they scan a QR code in their room.

  • Loyalty programs

    Make it easier for guests to sign up for your loyalty program by adding a link to signup on your check-in page.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

