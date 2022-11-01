Flowcode Pro
For creators in need of more customization features
From custom artist-designed codes to enhanced conversion tools, Flowcode Pro is the go-to plan for small businesses and individuals that want to make an impact in the offline world.
Unlimited scans
Your Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Enhanced analytics
Analytics for scans by date, day of week, time, and device type.
Flowpages
Pro members can create 5 Flowpages, which are our customizable link-sharing pages.
Artist-designed code
Our team of in-house designers will create you a unique custom QR code.
Bulk code creation
Save time and create up to 1000 Flowcodes at once, all with different scan destinations.
Smart rules
Your codes can automatically change to scan to different places based on time, day and device type.
