QR Codes for Collecting Surveys
Collecting surveys or feedback? QR codes make it instant.
Place QR codes on products, placards, posters, TV spots, and more. With one click customers can be transported to your survey, review page, or any other feedback form.
Rapid connection to digital destinations
Typing in a URL takes time and thought. Scanning a QR code does not. “Quick response” codes reduce the barrier between attention and action, resulting in more surveys and reviews.
Get more reviews
Many people don’t leave reviews because they are never asked. A QR code placed on a placard or a receipt with a clear CTA is an effective way to gather more reviews.
Passive placements mean more engagement
QR codes can be placed on any surface, including posters, receipts, TV spots, tables, and more. Use a QR code with a clear CTA to get more engagement.
Best practices for collecting surveys with QR codes
Getting feedback is easy when it's easy for customers to leave it. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile landing page where you can link to review sites like Google and Facebook in one place.
Design your QR code
What if you could design a QR code that fits the aesthetic of your brand? Work with Flowcode’s designers to create a code that represents you and your goals.
CTAs help educate
"Calls to action" tell people what to do. Say things like “take our survey” or “leave a review” to tell people what to do next.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for collecting surveys? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for collecting surveys with QR codes
Are QR codes good for surveys?
Yes! QR codes are great for easily bringing survey participants to the desired questionnaire. By prominently posting the QR code for participants to see, they can quickly be directed to the site without difficulty.
How do I create a QR code for a survey?
Creating a QR code for a survey is as easy as going to a free QR code generator like Flowcode.com. Make your code with the simple step-by-step instructions, customize it with colors and patterns, then print your code to add to materials.
Can you have a QR code within a survey?
Yes. Whether your survey is printed on paper or digitally distributed, a QR code can always be included. Just download the code as an attachment and insert it within the survey. From here, any participants can access the link that the code directs to!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]