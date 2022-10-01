QR Codes for Collecting Surveys

Collecting surveys or feedback? QR codes make it instant.

Place QR codes on products, placards, posters, TV spots, and more. With one click customers can be transported to your survey, review page, or any other feedback form.

Talk to a survey expert
Make a free code

We power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

->

QR codes for collecting surveys

Rapid connection to digital destinations

Typing in a URL takes time and thought. Scanning a QR code does not. “Quick response” codes reduce the barrier between attention and action, resulting in more surveys and reviews.

Get more reviews

Many people don’t leave reviews because they are never asked. A QR code placed on a placard or a receipt with a clear CTA is an effective way to gather more reviews.

collect more google reviews
QR codes on packaging

Passive placements mean more engagement

QR codes can be placed on any surface, including posters, receipts, TV spots, tables, and more. Use a QR code with a clear CTA to get more engagement.

Best practices for collecting surveys with QR codes

Getting feedback is easy when it's easy for customers to leave it. QR codes can help — but make sure you check out these best practices.

  • Flowpage for reviews

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a mobile landing page where you can link to review sites like Google and Facebook in one place.

  • QR codes for getting more reviews

    Design your QR code

    What if you could design a QR code that fits the aesthetic of your brand? Work with Flowcode’s designers to create a code that represents you and your goals.

  • Call to action qr codes

    CTAs help educate

    "Calls to action" tell people what to do. Say things like “take our survey” or “leave a review” to tell people what to do next.

Learn more best practices

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for collecting surveys? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Try now for free

FAQs for collecting surveys with QR codes

Are QR codes good for surveys?

open

How do I create a QR code for a survey?

open

Can you have a QR code within a survey?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]