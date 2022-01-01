QR Codes for Political Campaigns
Drive engagement and raise more money for your campaign
Political campaigns are spending a record amount of money on advertising. Separate yourself from the pack by making your campaigns more interactive with QR. QR code solutions are being adopted by campaign teams for their ability to rapidly collect donations, promote events, take polls, and communicate information.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Hypercharge your political donations
A political ad might rile people up, but what next? A QR code creates a seamless portal between ad and action, meaning fewer barriers, and more donations.
Geo-based engagement metrics
QR codes are portals into the online world. Once people scan your code, you can harness insights into your audiences demographics, locations, scan time, and more, and optimize ad spend and messaging accordingly.
Dynamic codes = dynamic campaigns
You can change the destination of Flowcode’s QR’s at any time. So if your message changes, so can your existing campaigns. No more worrying about dated material - update your messaging with ease.
Best practices for improving your campaign with QR codes
Think of QR codes as a frictionless and seamless way to engage with voters. Engagement comes easy with these best practices.
On-air is where it matters
Political campaigns spend money on broadcast advertising because it works. With QR codes you can track engagement of your ads.
Email and social activations
Effortlessly direct television audiences to your newsletter and social media sites. No more typing in long links; just point and scan
Clear calls to actions
Engagement isn't a given. Clear CTAs educate and prompt potential scanners to take action, and ensure your content gets reached.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Using QR codes for campaigns? These features have you covered.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for using QR codes for political campaigns
How can QR codes help with voter registration?
Despite having a wealth of information readily available at our fingertips, voters may find it difficult to locate official voter registration websites. QR codes can be used to facilitate registration, increase the number of voters, and boost turnout. It will also portray your campaign as helpful and valuable.
Can QR codes help with fundraising?
As public fundraising grows in importance, QR codes can be used to collect, manage, and even track donations, while making payments effortless and user-friendly. In return, you can always share exclusive content or merchandise, or political events as an acknowledgment of their financial support.
What can I do to get better branding for my campaigns?
Print or digital marketing assets can be embedded with QR codes that redirect the user scanning the code to the candidate’s website. As such, any promotional item, from a yard sign to a direct mail, can funnel interested individuals to a common place where they can interact with others. Plus, the QR code can act as a portal that allows them to transition between online and offline ecosystems.
I want to distribute more polls and surveys, can QR codes help?
In a bid to understand their target audience better, you can circulate polls and surveys that can be accessed through a QR code. It will capture the interest of the participant and make it more convenient for them to submit responses in their leisure time.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]