Political campaigns are spending a record amount of money on advertising. Separate yourself from the pack by making your campaigns more interactive with QR. QR code solutions are being adopted by campaign teams for their ability to rapidly collect donations, promote events, take polls, and communicate information.

QR codes for fundraising

Hypercharge your political donations

A political ad might rile people up, but what next? A QR code creates a seamless portal between ad and action, meaning fewer barriers, and more donations.

Geo-based engagement metrics

QR codes are portals into the online world. Once people scan your code, you can harness insights into your audiences demographics, locations, scan time, and more, and optimize ad spend and messaging accordingly.

Dynamic QR codes

Dynamic codes = dynamic campaigns

You can change the destination of Flowcode’s QR’s at any time. So if your message changes, so can your existing campaigns. No more worrying about dated material - update your messaging with ease.

Best practices for improving your campaign with QR codes

Think of QR codes as a frictionless and seamless way to engage with voters. Engagement comes easy with these best practices.

  • QR codes for TV

    On-air is where it matters

    Political campaigns spend money on broadcast advertising because it works. With QR codes you can track engagement of your ads.

  • QR codes for campaigns

    Email and social activations

    Effortlessly direct television audiences to your newsletter and social media sites. No more typing in long links; just point and scan

  • QR code CTAs

    Clear calls to actions

    Engagement isn't a given. Clear CTAs educate and prompt potential scanners to take action, and ensure your content gets reached.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Using QR codes for campaigns? These features have you covered.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for using QR codes for political campaigns

How can QR codes help with voter registration?

Can QR codes help with fundraising?

What can I do to get better branding for my campaigns?

I want to distribute more polls and surveys, can QR codes help?

