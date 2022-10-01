QR Codes on Seats for Venues

Connect with fans at events faster than ever before

Seat QR codes are the next evolution in venue sales and productivity. They create an easy place for fans to purchase food, merch, and tickets to future events. QR codes can also link to event information like emergency contact numbers, venue maps, and event calendars.

QR codes to order food

Order food on the fly

There is nothing more inconvenient than missing part of the show to go buy food. Fans can skip the line and order food on their phone by scanning a QR code that links to the concession’s menu and go pick it up when it’s ready.

Skip the line at the merch store

Your online store can be easily accessed through a QR code placed on your venue’s seats. Let fans search for exactly what they're looking for online and pick it up at the end of the event or order it to their door.

QR codes for buying merch
Fan engagement with QR codes

Fan engagement opportunities

Whether there’s a set break or a new inning, there is a lot of downtime at events. These are opportunities to engage your audience. QR codes on venue seats allow events to take polls, play games, and have contests in exciting new ways.  

Best practices for QR codes on seats

Engaging with customers just got easier — but make sure you follow these best practices for QR codes on seats.

  • Flowpage for events

    Connect to a Flowpage

    A Flowpage is a mobile-friendly page where you can display your merch store, concessions, venue maps, contests, schedules, and more.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Design your QR code

    Flowcode isn't like the other QR platforms. Our in-house design team will create you custom codes to match your brand and events.

  • QR codes for wifi

    WiFi is key

    Does your venue have WiFi? QR codes are incredibly powerful, but make sure there's service so digital destinations can be reached!

Key features you get with Flowcode

Leverage these features for your seat codes.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited scans

    Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.

  • Custom designed codes

    Create a custom code 

    From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

FAQs for QR codes on seats for venues

Why should QR codes be on seats?

How are QR codes used in sports?

