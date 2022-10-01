QR Codes on Seats for Venues
Connect with fans at events faster than ever before
Seat QR codes are the next evolution in venue sales and productivity. They create an easy place for fans to purchase food, merch, and tickets to future events. QR codes can also link to event information like emergency contact numbers, venue maps, and event calendars.
We power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Order food on the fly
There is nothing more inconvenient than missing part of the show to go buy food. Fans can skip the line and order food on their phone by scanning a QR code that links to the concession’s menu and go pick it up when it’s ready.
Skip the line at the merch store
Your online store can be easily accessed through a QR code placed on your venue’s seats. Let fans search for exactly what they're looking for online and pick it up at the end of the event or order it to their door.
Fan engagement opportunities
Whether there’s a set break or a new inning, there is a lot of downtime at events. These are opportunities to engage your audience. QR codes on venue seats allow events to take polls, play games, and have contests in exciting new ways.
Best practices for QR codes on seats
Engaging with customers just got easier — but make sure you follow these best practices for QR codes on seats.
Connect to a Flowpage
A Flowpage is a mobile-friendly page where you can display your merch store, concessions, venue maps, contests, schedules, and more.
Design your QR code
Flowcode isn't like the other QR platforms. Our in-house design team will create you custom codes to match your brand and events.
WiFi is key
Does your venue have WiFi? QR codes are incredibly powerful, but make sure there's service so digital destinations can be reached!
Key features you get with Flowcode
Leverage these features for your seat codes.
Unlimited scans
Unlike many QR platforms, Flowcode QR codes have no scan limits and never expire.
Create a custom code
From colors and patterns to logos and shape, customize your code to match your brand.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQs for QR codes on seats for venues
Why should QR codes be on seats?
QR codes on seats can help point event attendees to schedules, events, fan experiences, merch stores, and so much more. QR code seat codes allow customers to explore different digital destinations while they’re at an event!
How are QR codes used in sports?
QR codes are used in sports to sell merchandise and food in venues, to connect with fan experiences, and sometimes even on players’ jerseys! When creating a QR code, free generators like Flowcode allow you to update the destination of a code after it’s printed, so you never need to remove a code.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]