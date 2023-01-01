Flowcode® Agency
Flowcode for Brand Campaigns: Scan to Win
Flowcode partnered with VaynerMedia and DraftKings to create the Love Love Scan and Sniff Mural, located at 49th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, where scanners could enter to win a bottle of the limited edition fragrance.
The Leading DTC Suite for Brands and Agencies
Flowcode
Your audience scans your Flowcode
- Best in class custom design
- Ultra-fast scanning
- Dynamic redirect destination
- Privacy compliance assured
Flowpage
They are directed to Flowpage or your landing page
- Mobile-first easy navigation
- Organize all your links
- Enables first party data capture
- Customize with unique designs
Data & Analytics
You get proprietary data and audience insights
- Daily connection count
- Conversions and actions
- Connections by device type
- Enables first party data capture
