Codes can be placed on stickers, merchandise, cars, billboards, storefronts, screens and so much else. One scan can link smartphone users directly to whatever online destination you choose.

Leverage QR codes on marketing creative to build your CRM database. Digital platforms are no longer the only place to generate leads — it can happen in the real-world, too.

Add QR codes to your real-world creative and see which one gets more engagement. Yup, you can A/B test ads in the physical world.

"Our company has used Flowcode's products for two years and has never considered another solution. The power of Flowcode allows our marketing team to funnel clients to the right products with less friction and more conversions. I eliminated other paid SaaS platforms and consolidated all my needs to Flowcode."