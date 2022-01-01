QR Codes for Media and Agency Businesses
Revolutionize your advertising with QR codes
QR codes perfectly complement a wide range of advertising and media strategies, whether they’re used to link to a specific website, collect first party data, or offer quick app downloads.
Turn any surface into a link
Codes can be placed on stickers, merchandise, cars, billboards, storefronts, screens and so much else. One scan can link smartphone users directly to whatever online destination you choose.
Collect first party data
Leverage QR codes on marketing creative to build your CRM database. Digital platforms are no longer the only place to generate leads — it can happen in the real-world, too.
Measure marketing engagement
Add QR codes to your real-world creative and see which one gets more engagement. Yup, you can A/B test ads in the physical world.
"Our company has used Flowcode's products for two years and has never considered another solution. The power of Flowcode allows our marketing team to funnel clients to the right products with less friction and more conversions. I eliminated other paid SaaS platforms and consolidated all my needs to Flowcode."
Andrew Appleton, CEO of Parade Deck
How agencies use QR codes
Custom QR codes
Flowcode’s designers can create a custom QR code for your advertising campaign. Custom codes can help set your brand apart.
Limited time offers
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes have editable destinations. One code can be used to link to regularly updated coupons or promotional offers.
Instant downloads
QR codes can be linked directly to app downloads making it simple and quick for users to be converted through ad campaigns.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
What benefits do Flowcode’s premium tiers offer for advertising?
While Flowcode’s free options can be a perfect match for smaller campaigns, Flowcode’s premium options provide a far larger number of codes, a custom code design from Flowcode’s designers, smart codes that can alter their destination based on when and where they’re scanned, and creative services at the highest tiers.
Can Flowcode be used for video ads?
Flowcode TV, offered at higher tiers, can create codes specifically designed for video complete with complementary animation.
How can I track the effectiveness of QR codes to my ad campaign?
Flowcode offers analytics that allow you to gather first party data on when and who is scanning your codes. Higher price tiers also offer direct CRM integration.
What type of media can be used with QR codes?
QR codes can be used to store webpages, PDFs, video links, and almost any social media page under the sun!
How can a QR code be used in advertising?
QR codes can be read on any advertising surface that your company chooses, be that a billboard, magazine, car, webpage, branded merchandise, and more. They easily provide consumers with whatever information you choose to display and allow you to track the location, activity, and demographic of each scan.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]