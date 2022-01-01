QR Codes for Weddings

Stress-free wedding planning is here

From simple RSVPs and invitations, organize all of your wedding details in one, easy to use place.

Get A Custom Wedding Code

All the names you trust are using Flowcode

->

Keep your wedding stress free with Flowcode

Flowcode QR and landing pages help organize all of your links, schedules, RSVP's and more!

  • Instant RSVP's

    Add a QR code to your invitation for instant RSVP and avoid responses getting "lost in the mail".

  • Build a wedding site in seconds

    Flowpage lets you host all your wedding links in one place, making it easy for guests to access the details they need. Best part? It only takes a minute to set up!

  • Easy access to schedules

    Instantly keep your guests in the loop. Connect a Flowcode QR code to a link-sharing Flowpage so your wedding details are in one easy to access place.

  • Share your registry with ease

    Your dream gift is a scan away. Use QR codes to instantly send guests to your registry with ease.   

  • Add your wedding video to thank you cards

    Savoring the moment is just a scan away. Add a QR code to thank you cards that links directly to your wedding video.

  • Mix in charity with love

    If the cause is important to you, it could be important to your guests. Place QR codes around cocktail hour so guests can donate with ease.

Create Your Wedding Code

Everything you need to keep your guests connected!

Wedding tips and tricks

Why you need QR codes for weddings

open

Explore different applications for QR codes

open

Need help making an online wedding invitation?

open

Read more about planning a wedding here.

"Flowcode helped connect my entire wedding end to end. I wasn't stressed at all knowing that guests were able to use our flowpage as the guide and Flowcode as an easy entry point around the venue."

Sierra Hall

Bride

FAQs for QR codes for weddings

How can I use QR codes for my wedding?

open

Why should I add QR codes to my invitation?

open

How do I create a QR code for my wedding RSVP?

open

Can I put a QR code on a wedding invitation?

open

Do I need a QR code for a wedding?

open

How do I create a QR code for my honeymoon fund?

open

Curious about how to create an invitation on an iPhone?

open

Want to know how to word RSVP on a wedding invitation?

open

What’s the best way to collect addresses for a wedding?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]