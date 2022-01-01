QR Codes for Weddings
Keep your wedding stress free with Flowcode
Flowcode QR and landing pages help organize all of your links, schedules, RSVP's and more!
Instant RSVP's
Add a QR code to your invitation for instant RSVP and avoid responses getting "lost in the mail".
Build a wedding site in seconds
Flowpage lets you host all your wedding links in one place, making it easy for guests to access the details they need. Best part? It only takes a minute to set up!
Easy access to schedules
Instantly keep your guests in the loop. Connect a Flowcode QR code to a link-sharing Flowpage so your wedding details are in one easy to access place.
Share your registry with ease
Your dream gift is a scan away. Use QR codes to instantly send guests to your registry with ease.
Add your wedding video to thank you cards
Savoring the moment is just a scan away. Add a QR code to thank you cards that links directly to your wedding video.
Mix in charity with love
If the cause is important to you, it could be important to your guests. Place QR codes around cocktail hour so guests can donate with ease.
Why you need QR codes for weddings
Planning weddings is complicated. You have to hire a staff, find a venue, and coordinate guests, all while committing to a decision that will impact you for the rest of your life. Understandably, this can be quite stressful. Luckily we live in an era where technology streamlines much of this, especially the communication with guests. With Flowcode, you can create an elegantly designed QR code RSVP that links to all the information a guest requires.
When planning a wedding, QR codes create an effortless way to share and collect information from your guests, freeing up time, and reducing stress. In other words, using QR codes for weddings just makes sense.
Explore different applications for QR codes
Implementing QR codes for wedding invitations saves you time, money, and headaches. Here are a few applications that we’ve seen QR for weddings used for.
- RSVPs: Rather than waiting forever for replies in the mail, using a QR code RSVP is an efficient way for guests to respond and receive all the information they need about your wedding, instantly.
Flowcode has many designs that fit the aesthetic of your wedding. No more worrying about how to word the RSVP on a wedding invitation; instead, let an aesthetically pleasing Flowcode do the talking. Figuring out how to make an online wedding invitation pop has never been simpler.
- Build a wedding site: Wondering how to make an online wedding invitation stick out? Directing guests to your custom Flowpage is the best way to collect addresses for your wedding, select meal preferences, provide directions, send a Facebook wedding invitation, collect wedding photos from guests, show seating charts, share your registry, and more.
By using a combination of a wedding QR code and a Flowpage, you can consolidate all your guest planning into one easy-to-access location, significantly cutting down on the time, and hassle it takes to communicate with dozens of people.
- Easy wedding scheduling: If you’ve ever been to a wedding, you know that schedules and locations can change. Additionally, sometimes you have to rearrange seating. Using Flowcode’s wedding QR codes in combination with a Flowpage is a simple way for guests to keep up to date on the “flow” of your wedding.
- Simple wedding gifting: Your dream gift is a scan away. Use wedding QR codes to instantly send guests to your gift registry with ease. You can also use Flowcode to direct people to payment portals like Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal.
- Spice up your thank you cards: What better way to spice up your thank you cards than to have a place where you can collect and share these once-in-a-lifetime moments? After all, one of the best parts of a wedding are the memories that come with it. Using Flowcode’s aesthetic QR codes with a Flowpage is a striking way to share your wedding video, collect wedding photos from guests, receive last-minute gifts, and much more.
- Get charitable: There are few things nobler than mixing love with compassion. If the cause is important to you, it could be important to your guests. Place QR codes branded with the non-profit’s mission around the venue so guests can donate with ease. With Flowcode, it’s easy to link to donation portals such as Venmo, PayPal, and Cashapp.
Need help making an online wedding invitation?
People are often trying to figure out how to make an online wedding invasion since it can be expensive to send out cards. We believe that the best way to make an online wedding invitation is to use a wedding QR code paired with a Flowpage. This allows for a simple way to direct guests to all the information they could ever need.
Flowcode’s wedding QRs can be artistically designed to fit the theme of your wedding, with striking calls to action that motivate guests to respond. Once guests scan the wedding QR code, they can easily RSVP, choose their meal, find their seats, view the gift registry, send money, upload photos, view the schedule, join a Facebook wedding invitation page, and communicate with you ahead of time. QR codes are also the best way to collect addresses for weddings, allowing you to send physical invitations and thank you cards if you desire.
Read more about planning a wedding here.
FAQs for QR codes for weddings
How can I use QR codes for my wedding?
QR codes have become a popular tool for weddings because they make everything easier for brides, grooms, and guests. of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- Instant RSVPs
- Link your registry
- Connect your hotel block
- Add a weekend schedule
- Share driving directions
- Thank you cards that share your photos and video.
Why should I add QR codes to my invitation?
Nothing is more stressful than last-minute responses to your wedding. With Flowcode QR codes, you can instantly let guests accept or send regrets. Taking the guessing work out of wedding planning.
How do I create a QR code for my wedding RSVP?
Using QR code generators by platforms like Flowcode, you can easily create a QR code and apply it to your wedding RSVP. QR codes can instantly connect guests to a virtual destination where they can RSVP.
Can I put a QR code on a wedding invitation?
You can put a QR code on a wedding invitation! This practice is getting more and more common by couples who want paperless options for their guests. Using a QR code generator from Flowcode, you can make a QR code for free in 60 seconds.
Do I need a QR code for a wedding?
QR codes aren’t required for weddings — however they make the planning process much easier for your guest. QR codes can be used for RSVPs, showing weekend schedules, linking to wedding videos on thank you notes, and more.
How do I create a QR code for my honeymoon fund?
Using QR code generators like Flowcode you can create a free QR code in less than 60 seconds. This code could link to your registry where you could collect funds from guests.
Curious about how to create an invitation on an iPhone?
Creating an online wedding invitation on an iPhone has never been easier Flowcode’s mobile-friendly interface. Simply sign up for Flowcode and get access to our mobile platform where you can design elegant codes, view analytics, read reports, update your templates, change the destination of your QR, create your Flowpage, and more. On the Flowpage, you can link guests to whatever information they need to navigate your special day.
Want to know how to word RSVP on a wedding invitation?
People have a lot of things going on in their lives and are consistently distracted by all of the stimuli that the modern world throws at them. Therefore, we think it’s best to think like an advertiser while figuring out how to word the RSVP on a wedding invitation. Most modern advertisements are short, visually impactful, and contain language that motivates people to act - all traits that you can find in a Flowcode.
Instead of complicated wedding invitations, Flowcode’s elegant-looking wedding QR codes allow you to create a portal to all of the information that a guest would ever need when RSVPing. So whether you’re wondering how to make an online wedding invitation, or want to mail out a modern-looking invitation to your guests that says more, while costing less, then Flowcode is your answer. Remember, adding more text to a physical wedding invitation means that they are longer, and therefore more expensive.
What’s the best way to collect addresses for a wedding?
It’s nearly impossible to keep up-to-date on where everyone lives and sometimes you may not know how to contact people you want to invite. However, one of your guests may. On your Flowpage, you can link to a form that lets guests provide the missing information that you need. Additionally, if guests need to update their information, they can do this as well, all on one simple page. Using Flowcode to streamline communication will save you time and reduce the stress that comes with planning weddings.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]