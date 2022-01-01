People are often trying to figure out how to make an online wedding invasion since it can be expensive to send out cards. We believe that the best way to make an online wedding invitation is to use a wedding QR code paired with a Flowpage. This allows for a simple way to direct guests to all the information they could ever need.

Flowcode’s wedding QRs can be artistically designed to fit the theme of your wedding, with striking calls to action that motivate guests to respond. Once guests scan the wedding QR code, they can easily RSVP, choose their meal, find their seats, view the gift registry, send money, upload photos, view the schedule, join a Facebook wedding invitation page, and communicate with you ahead of time. QR codes are also the best way to collect addresses for weddings, allowing you to send physical invitations and thank you cards if you desire.