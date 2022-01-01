Dr. Harriet is a Life Coach, Motivational/Conference Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist. Public Relations & Marketing Expert, TV & Radio Personality, CEO of Roberson International INC, Co-Founder of WEN (Women’s Empowerment Network) Certified Marriage Facilitator, Founder of “Great Marriages Rock” Marriage Fellowship, She is the CEO of Roberson International Ministries/Harriet Roberson Worldwide & has partnered & facilitated International mission work throughout Brazil as well as the underserved in her local communities. One of her most famous clients is Dr. Jamal Bryant. She also serves on several Executive Boards.