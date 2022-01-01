Melvin Jackson

I am a veteran, father, husband, and coach. I help people around the world on their Money Journey. Having gained much experience from the military and has over two decades in network marketing and leading others. I began to search and put together a portfolio and winning strategy! I realized that there is a huge gap in people's understanding of financial literacy as well as the rich and poor. I then set out and begun to learn as much as I can about money to teach others the lay of the land. My goal is to educate one hundred thousand people on ways to create capital and keep as much money as allowed. I am aimed at creating a culture of people that take what they learned and spread it across the globe!