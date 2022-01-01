Michael D. Peco
Michael D. Peco brings his voice to the Chapel Street Players stage, The Media Virus Podcast and is available for voice over projects. Michael is ordained by The Universal Life Church and The Church of the Latter Day Dude so that he can legally preside over weddings.
Life in a Glass Jar
For this project Michael did voice over on the trailer, sound design and sound and video editing.
MySportsReports.com
Michael reports on local sports as a contributing personality/producer for MySportsReports.com.
Michael's Wedding Ministry
Michael is ordained by The Universal Life Church and The Church of the Latter Day Dude
Refuse: Stuff & Nonsense about Fatherland & Family
Michael provided technical consulting, sound design, recorded, engineered, edited...