ALLPAC Technologies Inc

Oct 1, 2022 & Oct 2, 2022 30 Hours Straight into the Future Presented by ALLPAC Technologies inc in partnership with SendMe SL Live Stream and Exclusively Recorded presentations for 30 Hours Straight, on topics surrounding: Metaverse, CryptoCurrency, & NFT’s Each Topic we will dive into (The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly) Also we will attempt to BREAK THE WORLD RECORD FOR THE LONGEST FASHION SHOW. 30 hrs 30 min. We will have a small business virtual mall, and vendor spots available for inperson sites. **Largest Virtual Fashion Show Ever** Start Saturday Oct 1, 2022 @ 7:00 am EST 6:00 am CST 2:00 pm GMT End: Sunday Oct 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST 12:00 pm CST 8:00 pm GMT Live Presentations from Extended Locations ATL (Scottdale) Nigera Ghana Sierra Leone STL Dallas/FW Huntsville, AL Jackson, MS 469-825-0114 [email protected]