Please utilize the links below for mini-markets, boat rental, skiing info, dining and local attractions. Enjoy your stay in the Berkshires!
OTIS RESTAURANTS
The Grouse House @ Otis Ridge Ski (5mi. - 7 min)
Offering slopeside dining & drinks in a casual setting
Farmington River Diner (5 mi. - 8 min)
Otis, MA Family owned diner known for its Breakfast and also serves lunch!
GAS STATION & MINI-MARKET & ADULT DRINKS
Papa's Food & Fuel (2 mi. - 4 min)
Otis, MA - Hot and Cold Deli, Beer/Wine, small selection of groceries, wood, coffee
Katie's Country Store (2 mi. - 4 min)
Otis, MA Hot and Cold Deli, Beer/Wine/Liquor, groceries. In Summer, fast food/ ice cream take out
SKI RESORTS
Otis Ridge Family Ski Resort (5 mi. - 7 min)
Otis, MA Smaller mountain excellent for kids with The Grouse House Dining on site,
Ski Butternut and Tubing (18mi. - 28 min)
Great Barrington, MA 22 Trails and 10 lifts with 100% Snowmaking. Tubing too!
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Lee Premium Outlet's (17 mi. - 27 min)
Lee, MA Under Armour, Nike, American Eagle, Gap, Coach, Champion, Crocs, Kate Spade, Michael Kors
Westfield, MA (19 mi. 29 min)
Closest area for chain restaurants, fast food, liquor stores, supermarkets, Walmart
BOAT RENTAL INFO
JSM Boats
Smaller company with limited availability offering pontoon and speed boat delivery to Otis. Reserve during the earlier part of your stay to have a better chance.
Camp Overflow
Located directly on Otis Reservoir. Usually good availability during the week. Just small 6HP metal rowboats made for fishing but it is something and families have made the best of it and they are cheap to rent. Would recommend renting during the week when water is more calm or if on the weekends get out early before all the weekenders get going.