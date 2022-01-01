$4 for 4-H Day

Today is $4 for 4-H!! We invite you to help us celebrate 4-H on the 4th day of the 4th month...APRIL 4TH! Telfair County 4-H will receive a portion of any donation that selects our county when using the link below. Your support allows us to continue providing 4-H opportunities for youth in our community! This link is valid through TODAY and is simple to use! Just visit the link - http://www.georgia4h.org/four Select the amount you would like to donate Choose Telfair County, and you're all done! Once you've donated, share the link with others and encourage them to support 4-H too! #georgia4h #telfaircounty4h #4for4h