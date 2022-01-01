Just a band searching for our True North
New Abum "Glide"
our Debut Album is out now on spotify, Apple Music, and more!
Our Spotify
Check us out on spotify
Our Youtube
Our Bands youtube where we post Covers and Original concepts with our official music
Genius Lyrics
Wiki Page
Check out some info and add some with our Band fan Wiki page
Our Discord
Come hang out with us
