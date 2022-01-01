808 Spa Hilo

Our vision first and foremost, is “Building self esteem and confidence through self care” ~Spa parties for girls ages K-6 Our little girls will experience what it’s like to be pampered, while making memories that will last a lifetime. 🥰 Message my inbox to set up a complimentary consultation where we meet at the exact venue where your spa party will be held. At that time we will be going over pricing and you’ll physically see EXACTLY what your daughter/granddaughter/niece/goddaughter/etc…and her friends will be getting 🥰 ..can’t make it in for a consultation?..no problem, we’ll gladly do a video tour and electronic signing of our contract 🥰✨