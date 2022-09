Vada (85cDegreecafe)

I’m 14 year old streamer that just want to make a change of my life. Trying something new because I don’t want to live in the same cycle over and over again. Username was inspire by my favorite bread store 85cDegree bakery! If you haven’t try their stuff you should definitely put that in your bucket list. And also my name is not actually Vada I just thought I could have a cool “stream” name. Thanks for your supports <3