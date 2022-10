Shani Shanell

Born in New Iberia, Louisana singing began to be natural for her. She found her voice in the church choir at a young age. Noticing that music was her purpose she began to live out her dreams. Growing up with inspiration like Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, and Anita Baker her sound was cultivated. With those inspirations and her love for storytelling Shani began to sing mental pictures in her lyrics that touched the hearts of her fans!