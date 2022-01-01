Ac3 3huncho3
Born in California raised in Vegas so I guess I got the best of both been I Vegas since I was 6yrs old and doing music since I was 9 I love this music as much as I love breathing and I’m bringing my fans somethin unforgettable so Tapn
