I am a formerly 'unsheltered' United States citizen, born in San Francisco, CA. There are MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, like me, who were literally 'SWINDLED' OUT OF SHELTER. This is what happened...the planned inheritance that my adoptive-Father, James Douglas Tate, willed to me upon his passing away in July 2020, was covertly STOLEN...via theft of my identity. This thievery...was executed by my very own 'dishonest' family. OUCH! No worries...GOD sees EVERYTHING, so LIFE CONTINUES TO EVOLVE BEAUTIFULLY, 'Day By Day.' LOS REYES MEXICAN RESTAURANT is offering ST. JAMES' PROJECT W.A.R.M.T.H. (With A Receptive Mind To Help) a 25% DISCOUNT on all dinners priced at $10.00 (or more), PLUS use of their vast parking lot for meal and clothing distribution. We truly appreciate LOS REYES...beyond words, for helping to launch this humanitarian venture successfully! Please assist in sharing an 'Act Of Kindness' with those who need A DAILY MEAL THEY CAN COUNT ON. My Father is PROUD that I have decided to to transform my PAIN...INTO 'POWER.' "Good Job Angie!" ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ THANK YOU FOR BECOMING A 'VALUED' PARTNER WITH US! 🙏🙏 GOD BLESS. 🙏🙏

ST. JAMES' PROJECT W.A.R.M.T.H. (With A Receptive Mind To Help) is committed to assisting homeless men, women, children and their animals with A HOT MEAL and WARM CLOTHING daily here in The Greater San Francisco Bay Area. We seek 'Partners' to assist us in achieving record-breaking success with this 'Humanitarian Venture'. Ultimately, we envision our recipients securing PERMANENT HOUSING via our acquisition of affordable pre-owned motorhomes. Starting right here in Bay Point, CA (50 miles east of The City), we will begin distributing meals and clothing immediately. Thank You for taking this journey of compassion with us!