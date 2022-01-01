Ambryanna (KOPA)
I am a tattoo artist of 11 years now and also a music artist here in the DFW metroplex. I do what I love and I love what I do. If you would like to connect with me you can through any of these avenues below. I love you all!
Raffles and Drawings
Leave your phone number if you would like to be involved in any tattoo raffles or drawings or even giveaways that I will host from time to time. By leaving your number that will give you an advantage because I will automatically add your name everytime. pretty easy huh? =)