Chase Kolozsy

As a Sci-Fi loving musician who once tried to marry the trumpet with the viola through a trumpet vest and camera shutter release cables, I have earned the reputation among my friends of being talented, creative, and inventive. However, since the pandemic, I have found myself feeling extremely isolated. I have many friends and acquaintances I would like to reconnect with, but also, I would like to make new friends. Please consider taking the time to get to know me, and help reintegrate me into a loving, nurturing community. Cheers!